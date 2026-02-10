Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — After nearly four decades of redefining vocal jazz, Grammy Award–winning ensemble New York Voices brings their farewell tour to the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School for a special one-night performance on Thursday, February 12 at 7 pm.

Since forming in 1988, New York Voices has set the gold standard for vocal jazz, blending impeccable musicianship with inventive arrangements and deep roots in the jazz tradition. As they write the final chapter of their storied career, the group is “waltzing into new solo endeavors,” closing out 38 years of recording, touring, and transformative music education.

The evening will also feature performances by the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir, highlighting the powerful connection between professional artists and the next generation of musicians. The event reflects New York Voices’ long-standing commitment to education and mentorship—values that have shaped countless singers, educators, and ensembles worldwide.

“This concert is both a celebration and a thank-you,” says choir director Courtney Anderson. “New York Voices has influenced generations of vocal musicians, and hosting them here—on their farewell tour—is incredibly meaningful for our students and our community.”

Proceeds from the event directly support the Dos Pueblos High School vocal music program and its continued tradition of excellence in vocal jazz.

Event Details:

Elings Performing Arts Center, Dos Pueblos High School

Thursday, February 12, at 7 pm

Tickets & info: http://www.dpjazzchoir.com