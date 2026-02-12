Charlotte Raisin scored ten goals and the San Marcos High girls’ water polo team defeated Long Beach Wilson 15-9 in the final game of CIF-SS Open Division Pool play on Wednesday night at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Royals finish 2-1 in Pool A and will advance to the Open Division Crossover where they will host Corona Del Mar on Saturday at 12 p.m. with an opportunity to reach the semifinals on Wednesday Feb. 18th. Saturday’s match will be played at Santa Barbara High.

The Royals jumped out to a 6-1 lead at the end of the first quarter behind four goals by Raisin. Jade Pettinson and Scarlet Akin also added first quarter goals.

Long Beach Wilson closed its deficit to 10-6 at halftime, but San Marcos snatched back momentum in the third quarter with goals from Raisin, Lily Bordofsky and Sophia Yonker to take a 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The San Marcos defense was strong in the first half, holding Long Beach Wilson to three goals behind strong play by Bethany King, who finished with 13 saves.