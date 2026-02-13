I just viewed Let Me Paint My World for You (Ich male dir meine Welt) at the Film Festival and highly recommend it to all interested in autism. The film follows autistic artists in Europe and is remarkably well done. We get to observe what life is like for these artists by watching them make their art or occasionally talk about it. I was especially pleased that the film did not use narration at all and was impressed that they were able to capture such compelling video of each of these artists. This allows us in the audience to experience what it is like to be autistic and express oneself through the arts.

I work on autism and recently founded SaludSantaBarbara.org to support families and pediatricians with autistic children. In this regard, I saw that the film was respectful of the artists they depicted, making this a documentary that immerses us in their lives to have a better sense of how they view and navigate the world.