Susan Gray | Credit: Courtesy

Pat Gomez | Credit: Courtesy

Spirit of a Community mural by Judy Baca | Credit: Courtesy

Good Time Clock by George Rhoads | Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In March, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture will launch Make It: Building a Public Art Practice, a free workshop series to help artists begin working in public art. The program, which is the first of its kind in the region, will be taught in a hybrid format by nationally respected public art professionals. Artists who attend four or more courses will be eligible for an exclusive public art commission opportunity. More information and registration links are available at http://www.sbac.ca.gov/workshops.

Funding through an UPLIFT Central Coast grant will cover program costs for all attendees. The workshops are open to artists of all backgrounds and experience levels, and interested participants may register for any of the individual workshops or a combination.

“We’re excited to work with artists to expand public art production in the region,” said Sarah York Rubin, Executive Director of the Office of Arts and Culture. “This program is an essential bridge to making that possible.”

Comprised of eight weeknight sessions, one in-person mixer, and one in-person public panel and networking session, the program will cover the full public art commission and production process. Topics include finding public art opportunities, budgeting and costs, developing design proposals, fabrication and installation, engineering and construction support, and other key considerations. Virtual sessions will be recorded and made publicly available.

The workshop facilitators, Susan F. Gray and Patricia Gomez, have storied careers in public art production. Gray is a public art consultant with more than 30 years of experience delivering artist-led commissions for state and local agencies. Her portfolio spans large-scale permanent installations, major infrastructure projects, and community-based initiatives shaped by leadership roles at the San Francisco Arts Commission, LA Metro Art, and the City of Los Angeles.

Gomez, an internationally recognized public art leader, has directed major civic art programs for Los Angeles County, the City of Los Angeles, and LA Metro. She has overseen multimillion-dollar projects and collections while leading transit-based public art initiatives, county-adopted public art policies, and long-term cultural planning efforts across California.

“After years of working in public art and supporting other artists, it’s clear how valuable it is to have a transparent understanding of the process,” said Gray. “This series is about giving artists the tools, knowledge, and context they need to navigate public art projects with confidence, from early concept through installation.”

The Make It: Building a Public Art Practice series is part of a tri-county partnership with the Ventura County Arts Council and the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council in an ongoing collaboration to expand regional workforce development in the arts.