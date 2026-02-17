As a balloon artist working here in Santa Barbara, I want to share my perspective on the proposed balloon ban and why there is a better path forward.

Through my business, Balloon Story, I work directly with families and event hosts to create balloon décor and balloon twisting for weddings, bridal and baby showers, graduations, corporate events, and other special occasions.

A significant amount of my income comes from events within the City of Santa Barbara. I can’t afford to lose this income.

Much of my work takes place indoors, in homes and event venues, where balloons are thoughtfully designed, secured, and disposed of responsibly. All of the latex balloons I use are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and made from natural, renewable resources. At the conclusion of each of my events I am careful to remove all balloons and either set them aside for reuse in my business or I properly dispose of them. I take great pride in making sure that none of my balloons are released into the environment.

For many families, balloons are a meaningful way to celebrate milestones, especially when designed and managed by local artists who care deeply about their craft and their community. Like many Santa Barbara residents, I also care deeply about protecting our environment. Balloons were never meant to be released or to end up where they don’t belong, and responsible use has always been central to my work.

The celebrations I’m part of are intentional, creative, and focused on bringing people together.

A blanket ban on balloon sales will not address the root issue. It would simply remove responsible local artists and creatives from the equation, while doing little to change behavior and potentially pushing consumers to unregulated online sources with lower standards and less accountability.

Education is a more effective solution. Encouraging responsible use and proper disposal, including reuse and recycling where available, helps protect the environment while supporting local artists, creatives, and small businesses.

Santa Barbara is a community that values both environmental stewardship and the arts. I respectfully ask our city leaders to consider a different path forward, one that protects our environment while also supporting responsible, environmentally mindful local artists and small businesses like myself, who contribute to the creativity, economy, and spirit of this city.

The cost of living in Santa Barbara is already high, and policies like this directly affect our ability to continue living, working, and serving the community we care deeply about.

We are not just artists and business owners, this is our home. We live here, raise our children here, and are personally invested in protecting our environment and preserving the character and beauty of our community.

I urge city leaders to consider education-based solutions that balance environmental protection with support for Santa Barbara’s local artists and small businesses.