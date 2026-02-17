Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation is proud to welcome Luke Swetland, a respected museum executive and information management expert, to its Board of Directors. Swetland’s decades of leadership in institutional strategy and community engagement will further strengthen the Foundation’s mission to support and enhance the Santa Barbara Public Library system.

Swetland currently serves as President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Previously, at the Autry National Center, he oversaw the stewardship of two research libraries and played a pivotal role in major institutional initiatives. His career includes senior leadership positions at the Getty Conservation Institute, the Henry Ford Museum & Greenfield Village, and the Japanese American National Museum, with a consistent focus on collections, archives, and expanding public engagement.

Swetland holds dual master’s degrees in American Studies and Library & Archival Sciences from the University of Michigan. He is a longtime advocate for libraries, archives, and conservation organizations nationwide.

“We are delighted to welcome Luke to the Foundation’s Board,” said Executive Director Lauren Trujillo. “His leadership in cultural institutions, nonprofit management, and commitment to community access to knowledge make him an incredible asset to our organization. We look forward to the perspective he will bring as we continue to strengthen and support our public libraries.”

