Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan at its Annual Meeting in January, setting a bold five-year roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, advance housing solutions, and enhance the South Coast experience for residents, employers, and visitors.

The Strategic Plan outlines a comprehensive vision to grow jobs, expand attainable housing opportunities, and reinforce the Chamber’s role as the principal economic development entity for communities from Goleta to Carpinteria.

The five-year roadmap centers on five core strategies: serving as a central convener for regional economic growth; elevating the business community’s image through storytelling and partnerships; cultivating business-oriented government leadership; ensuring long-term financial sustainability; and advocating for smart, consistent public policies that support business and community success.

Key initiatives include launching a dedicated Economic Development Foundation (501c3) to expand workforce and housing efforts, formalizing public-private partnerships with local jurisdictions, advancing permitting reform through data-driven advocacy, strengthening the visitor economy through enhanced visitor services, and building a sustainable workforce pipeline connecting students and jobseekers to local employers.

“This strategic plan reflects our belief that a strong business community is the foundation for a thriving South Coast,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “Over the next five years, we will bring people together, advocate with purpose, and invest boldly in solutions that grow opportunity, and strengthen our regional economy for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.”

2025 Board Chair Randy Berg, who led the year-long planning process, emphasized the importance of local leadership in shaping the region’s economic future.

“We live here. We work here. We raise our families here,” said Berg. “Economic development isn’t just a strategy, it’s an existential imperative. When we get it right, we don’t just improve numbers on a chart; we change lives. This plan is about closing gaps between business and government, strengthening our workforce pipeline, supporting entrepreneurs, and ensuring the South Coast remains a place where opportunity is within reach.”

The plan builds on five years of organizational growth and regional collaboration since the merger of the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria Chambers of Commerce. The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber is positioned to play an expanded role in workforce development, housing advocacy, data-informed policy reform, and economic growth to support the vitality and future of the South Coast.

The full 2026–2030 Strategic Plan is available at SBSCChamber.com.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.