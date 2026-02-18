Sen. Schiff Tours Guadalupe Early Learning Center and Senior Citizens Center Funded by Federal Investments Delivered for California 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Guadalupe, CA – Today, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) visited Guadalupe Union School District’s Early Learning Center and Guadalupe’s Senior Center, which are being upgraded to better serve the community using federal investments that he, Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), and Congressman Salud Carbajal helped secure. These critical investments are part of the $254,457,366 in Congressionally Directed Spending funding that Schiff delivered for California for the 2026 fiscal year, with the passage of recent funding bills.

“I am very proud to have helped bring back federal funding to support an early childhood education center and to update the senior center in Guadalupe, California,” said Senator Schiff. “I want every child to get a great start in life, and every senior to have a nice place to gather and enjoy a meal together. These projects would not be possible without the support and efforts of my colleagues Senator Padilla, and Congressman Carbajal, as well as great local leaders, and I’m grateful for their partnership in fighting to bring these federal investments to the Central Coast.”

While visiting Guadalupe, Schiff toured the Guadalupe Union School District’s Early Learning Center for which Schiff helped secure more than $1.9 million in federal funding for the construction of an outdoor play area to support child development. Later, he visited with leaders of Guadalupe’s Senior Center, for which Schiff helped deliver $275,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending to enhance the city’s ability to provide essential services, making it a vibrant hub for the community’s senior citizens.

At each stop, Schiff heard directly from community leaders and stakeholders on how these federal investments are making a difference and improving lives in their communities.