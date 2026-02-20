Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(left to right) Lindsay Cortina, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast, Alyson Sorensen, Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Department Manager, Maury Hayashida, Founder, DPT, Hayashida Physical Therapy, Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast, Matt Baumann, Ambulatory CEO, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast, Dr. Corina Brown, Sutter Health Orthopedic Surgeon | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif — Sutter Health leaders, physicians and physical therapists officially welcomed Hayashida Physical Therapy into the Sutter network on February 19, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to integrated, patient-centered orthopedic and sports medicine care along the Central Coast. A celebratory ribbon cutting recognized Sutter’s acquisition of the highly respected practice of renowned specialists, and the integration of Hayashida’s physical therapists into Sutter’s Santa Barbara team.

“Sutter is committed to investing in the future of orthopedic care, so patients can access nationally recognized orthopedic and sports medicine expertise, advanced treatments and personalized care close to home,” commented Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast.

(left to right) Maury Hayashida, Founder, DPT, Hayashida Physical Therapy, Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast | Credit: Courtesy

“Since 2002, our team has been committed to advancing specialized orthopedic and sports physical therapy to athletes and active residents in our community. Now, with our newly accredited orthopedic residency program and collaboration with Sutter, we are strengthening that tradition while accelerating the ability to provide outstanding care,” remarked Maury Hayashida, DPT, founder of Hayashida Physical Therapy.

The established sports performance expertise of Hayashida’s physical therapists is now aligned with Sutter Health’s extensive experience in treating patients with sports conditions and injuries, as well as general orthopedic conditions.

Sutter Health Greater Central Coast Physical Therapy Department team members | Credit: Courtesy

Sutter’s Physical Therapy Department includes Hayashida’s locations in Santa Barbara (319 Anacapa Street) and Goleta (271 N. Fairview Avenue) and Sutter’s Goleta Physical Therapy office (5385 Hollister Avenue) and serves a combined 64,000 patients across all locations.

For thousands of residents, staying active is part of the Central Coast lifestyle. The ability to move is vitally important, whether it’s a weekend hike in the Santa Ynez mountains, a walk along our iconic beaches, competing on the field or court or keeping up with the grandkids.

When injuries happen or post-surgery healing is required, expert integrated care can make all the difference. Sutter’s Central Coast Physical Therapy Department offers patients a seamless experience by connecting with their orthopedic surgeons, primary care clinicians, podiatrists, pain management specialists, radiologists and neurologists to streamline care.

“Partnering with a physical therapist is critical to patient outcomes. The expertise and reputation of the Hayashida physical therapy team in caring for athletes and sports-related injuries are unparalleled in Santa Barbara County, and they will be a tremendous asset going forward,” noted Sutter Health orthopedic surgeon Dr. Corina Brown.

(left to right) Dr. Chad Burgoyne, Sutter Health Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Corina Brown, Orthopedic Surgeon and Orthopedic Surgery – Musculoskeletal Service Line Director, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast | Credit: Courtesy

The Physical Therapy Department intends to prepare the local physical therapy workforce of the future by developing post-doctoral specialty training through its new orthopedic physical therapy residency program, bolstered by Sutter’s orthopedics and sports medicine service line.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, health outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 60,000 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.