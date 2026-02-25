Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. (February 25, 2026)–G. Michael Brelje, an experienced civil litigation trial attorney who specializes in complex business, real estate and construction-related litigation, has been named a partner at Cappello & Noël LLP. The firm is recognized as one of the top complex business litigation law firms in the United States.

Brelje joined the Santa Barbara firm in 2022. During his career, he has tried multiple jury trials to verdict, many bench trials to judgment, and has successfully resolved numerous high-stakes cases through settlement on behalf of his clients. He has also been involved with appeals that resulted in published decisions.

“A few years back, we tried a case with Mike as opposing counsel,” says Barry Cappello, Cappello & Noël’s managing partner. “We witnessed a formidable adversary with a tough but professional demeanor. I noted that he would make a great fit for our firm. When the time came, we jumped at the opportunity. He is now a partner, which says it all.”

Before joining Cappello & Noël, Brelje was a senior attorney at both Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP and Grokenberger & Smith, where he represented clients involved in real estate transactions and disputes, construction, landlord/tenant and trust administration and estate-related issues.

Brelje is a member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, where he served on the board and was the former president of the Santa Barbara Barristers. He is admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States and the U.S. District Courts for the Central and Eastern Districts of California.

Brelje was selected to the Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list, in the area of Real Estate Law, for Southern California in 2020 and 2021. He earned a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in Communication and Sport Management from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his law degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law.

