On Tuesday night, President Trump gave his State of the Union speech. It was one of the longest, most patriotic State of the Union speeches ever.

There were many outstanding moments during the speech. My favorite was when Pres. Trump honored 100-year-old Royce Williams with the medal of honor. The smile on William’s face said it all. Trump also honored a young girl involved in a truck crash with an illegal immigrant. Another great moment was when Pres. Trump honored the USA hockey team, especially their outstanding goalie.

Sadly, on the other hand, the actions of the Dems were disappointing and disgusting. Many did not show up, others sat in silence, and others shouted, interrupting Pres. Trump during his speech. Trump pointed out the Democrats did not stand up to reaffirm their beliefs that “the first duty of the American governments is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” As a result of theiractions, did the Democrats not put the welfare of illegal aliens ahead of Americans? Going forward and during future elections, Americans should remember this.

In conclusion, I believe Pres. Trump gave one of the greatest State of the Union speeches. It was patriotic and it high lighted the greatness of America.

God bless America.