SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers will encounter a full daytime closure on Highway 246 near Lompoc on Monday, March 2.

Highway 246 will be closed between Highway 1 (E. Ocean Ave.) and Mission Gate Rd. on Monday, March 2, from 10 am to 3 pm for maintenance work.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure area. Local residents and workers will be admitted to the closure area.

Travelers wishing to circumvent the closure may take Purisima Rd. and H Street (Highway 1).

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/