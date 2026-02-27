Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara Unified School District is proud to announce that Dos Pueblos High School (DPHS) has been named a recipient of the 2026 First Amendment Press Freedom Award.

DPHS is one of only 26 schools worldwide, representing 12 U.S. states and the United Kingdom, to receive this distinction for its unwavering commitment to student voice and journalistic independence.

The award is presented by the Journalism Education Association (JEA), the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA), and the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society.

It recognizes schools that protect students’ First Amendment rights.

At Dos Pueblos, this culture of integrity is exemplified by DP News, the school’s premier student-run media program, where student editors maintain full editorial control over their content through professional policies and practices.

To qualify, DPHS underwent a rigorous evaluation process, proving that its administration serves as a mentor to student journalists rather than a gatekeeper.

Schools from Palo Alto High School to the American School in London, England, received the award.

This recognition arrived on Student Press Freedom Day, a national day of action highlighting the essential role of student-led media. Dos Pueblos High School will be officially honored on April 16 at the Spring JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in Minneapolis.

We are incredibly honored to be named a 2026 First Amendment Press Freedom Award recipient,” said Media teacher John Dent. “This recognition affirms what we work toward every day at Dos Pueblos — empowering students to lead, to ask hard questions, to tell authentic stories, and to publish without fear or prior review. I am deeply proud of our student editors and producers who uphold the highest standards of journalism while exercising their First Amendment rights responsibly. This award belongs to them and to a school community that understands that protecting student press freedom is essential to protecting democracy itself.”

“As a former journalist and former adviser to our school newspaper at DPHS, this award is especially meaningful to me,” said Principal Bill Woodard. “It affirms our commitment at DPHS to empowering student journalists with authentic voice, responsibility, and freedom of expression. Very proud of our students and their advisers for their work, which earned this prestigious honor.”

“Our schools must be places where students don’t just learn about democracy, but practice it every day. We are preparing future leaders,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified. “Supporting the First Amendment means trusting our students to find their voices, ask tough questions, and report with integrity. We are incredibly proud of the Dos Pueblos students and staff for setting a national standard for student press freedom.”

The Santa Barbara Unified School District remains committed to fostering an environment of open expression across all campuses, celebrating the vital work of student-led publications, including DP News and the Charger Account at Dos Pueblos, The King’s Page at San Marcos High School, and The Forge at Santa Barbara High School as essential pillars of our educational community.