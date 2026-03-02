Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, February 2026, New Directions for People with Disabilities, Inc. recently celebrated the retirement of its Executive Director and founder, Dee Duncan, honoring more than forty years of leadership and service to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Founded in 1985, the award winning nonprofit New Directions is dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through safe, supported travel opportunities that foster independence, dignity, and lifelong friendships. New Directions believes that people who have disabilities deserve the same opportunities in life that others expect and enjoy. Its profoundly enriching travel programs expand the self-esteem of every traveler while opening whole new worlds of understanding for both participants and the broader community. Through these unique programs, people with disabilities are increasingly understood, appreciated, and accepted as important and contributing members of our world.

The celebration brought together travelers, families, board members, office staff, volunteers, and supporters to recognize Dee’s extraordinary impact and the thousands of lives touched through her vision.

The evening also marked a leadership transition, as Jeanne Landsfeld was introduced as the organization’s new Executive Director. Jeanne, who has been with New Directions for 30 years, will continue advancing the mission while building on the strong foundation established by Dee.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Mimi Habush Memorial Travel Scholarship Award. Established by longtime Board Chair Robert Habush in loving memory of his wife Mimi, the scholarship provides an all expenses paid travel experience each year for an individual with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have the opportunity to travel.

This year’s recipient, Craig Whinery, was awarded a Disney Cruise to Baja, Mexico, along with spending money for his journey.

New Directions remains committed to expanding opportunities and creating meaningful travel experiences for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information, visit http://www.NewDirectionsTravel.org.