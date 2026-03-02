As a life-long leftist who has given money to support the Independent, I am wondering if your coverage of the ICE incident involving Jack Randmaa and Doug Hayes is really adequate or is just catering to the community’s sentiments? I believe your reporting presented an absurdly distorted reading of the incident.

A close viewing of the eight-minute video and specifically seconds 28-31 reveal the clear reason for the arrest. Jack punctured the car’s tire and hence was immediately grabbed by an ICE officer. Eventually the car drove away with a flat tire. I am not sure what else locals expected an officer to do in such a case. Just look at those three seconds of video.

Sure, “No ICE.” And yes, “Let’s get them the heck out of 805.” But really we also want to know the facts and not just have the Independent catering to our prejudices.

Might the facts matter? Might it be useful to know that ICE is not always acting arbitrarily but that there might be specific actions of citizen-observers that trigger arrests and pepper spraying? Of course.

Let’s leave manipulated news to Fox and other right-wing propaganda outlets.

Editor’s Note: The eight-minute video became available after The Indy’s initial reporting of the events of February 20.