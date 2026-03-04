Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara County, CA — Residents and organizations across Santa Barbara County may discover a comprehensive view of community wellbeing with the launch of the Santa Barbara County Community Wellbeing Dashboard at SBCommunityDashboard.com.

With seed funding from the Santa Barbara Foundation, the new community-led, online platform provides a comprehensive view of key indicators shaping wellbeing across the county. Housing and economic security are the first two focus areas of the dashboard that are developed and ready for community use.

The remaining focus areas that are yet to be finalized include healthcare and behavioral health, food security, education, peace and justice, sustainable ecosystems, and community connectedness.

The Dashboard tracks essential metrics to equip residents, policymakers, nonprofit organizations and funders with accessible, timely data to understand community progress, identify challenges, and make informed decisions.

“We are so proud to have sponsored and supported the creation of the first two focus areas for the Dashboard,” said Jackie Carrera, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“We are confident it will give our community a clear picture of what’s working, where needs are greatest, and where we can have the most impact. We expect the dashboard to help guide smarter decisions, stronger partnerships, and strategic investments across the county.”

The new dashboard is similar to community dashboards already in use in San Diego County and Baltimore, MD, and follows the principle of “for the community, by the community.”

With new funding from the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Dashboard will expand in 2026 to include focus areas for healthcare and behavioral health and food security, reflecting priorities identified directly by contributing community partners. The Natalie Orfalea Foundation and the Schiele Family Foundation have joined the effort, adding their sponsorship for these focus areas as well.

More than 90 partners from 66 organizations across the nonprofit, government, funding, and business sectors have contributed to developing the concept and content for the dashboard. Partners shared data, expertise, and ideas at workshops and collaborative sessions, shaping the dashboard through a participatory process.

The initiative is facilitated by LegacyWorks, which supports partners, drives the process, and helps ensure community priorities are clearly reflected in the dashboard. Content, direction, and decisions are guided by the partners themselves, ensuring the dashboard reflects real community experience.

LegacyWorks is a nonprofit consultancy based in Santa Barbara that helps communities and organizations work together to create lasting social and environmental impact.

“This dashboard is more than data; it reflects the collective effort, care, and accountability of people who are deeply invested in Santa Barbara County. As a lifelong resident and a public servant for nearly four decades, I see this as a tool that honors our diversity, shared values and commitment to ensuring every family and young person is seen and supported” said Steve DeLira, director, Family Youth Services at CommUnify.

The Community Wellbeing Dashboard is designed to connect existing tools, elevating shared priorities and helping partners and residents make sense of what the data reveals. The project website strives to feature a comprehensive catalogue of local data sources, providing a clear entry point into the county’s wealth of information.

Partners on the dashboard project spend months aligning around shared goals, engaging in honest dialogue, and shaping a framework for collective impact to realize the long-term vision for the dashboard: a community where data is understood, shared, and used collectively to improve wellbeing.

LegacyWorks vice president of consulting, Michelle Heaton, PhD, said, “The real value of this work lies in the process that brings people together to decide, collectively, what wellbeing looks like for Santa Barbara County. Together, we’re building something much deeper than a data tool; we’re building the relationships and shared understanding that make community-led actions to improve community wellbeing possible.”

Beyond serving as a shared data resource, the Dashboard has established an ongoing network of partners committed to learning together and coordinating action.

Community members, agencies and organizations are invited to participate in upcoming dashboard development phases. Interested parties may learn more or inquire about engagement opportunities by contacting Ellen Kwiatkowski, Regional Director at LegacyWorks Central Coast, at ellen@legacyworksgroup.com.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

Founded in 1928, the Santa Barbara Foundation actively connects donors, nonprofits, government, businesses and the people of Santa Barbara County to take on the most challenging needs facing our region’s communities. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits. Knowing that together we can do more, the Foundation mobilizes charitable giving and connects their expertise to that of donors, nonprofits, and residents to create meaningful impact on the communities of our county. SBFoundation.org.