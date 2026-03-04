Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — February 27th, 2026 — After over 30 years in the industry and 15 years at the Montecito Country Mart, Malia Mills will open the doors to its newest boutique on March 1 at 1805 E Cabrillo Blvd. The Montecito location joins six other Malia Mills boutiques nationwide, each a hub of good chi.

Mills’s new location at The Post brings Love Thy Differences™ — the brand’s rallying cry — to a leafy corner setting that feels more like a tucked-away bungalow than a traditional storefront. Surrounded by greenery and set along an intimate pedestrian lane, the space opens easily to the outdoors, inviting a gentle coastal breeze through wide windows. A central skylight washes the interior in natural light, while mountain air and nearby ocean energy shape the mood. Inside, signature imagery lines the walls showcasing the hell yes spirit that is core to the brand’s ethos. As day turns to evening, incandescent lighting casts a soft, golden glow.

Launched in 1993, Malia Mills is known for redefining swimwear through meticulous fit. Every style is engineered around bra size and cut from exquisite European fabrics — swim designed to effortlessly move with you. Retro-modern silhouettes wink at the past while living fully in the present, balancing sensuality, strength, and ease.

Over the past three decades, Malia Mills has grown into a “pack your dream suitcase” shopping destination for travels near and far. In addition to the brand’s bra-sized swim, the collection now includes ready-to-wear and accessories, all rooted in the same commitment to impeccable tailoring. In the brand’s New York City atelier, every design is fit on a diverse group of women. Immense care is given to details that add equal parts attitude and versatility. Each piece tells a story — materials chosen for their exceptional hand and ease of wear for a life well traveled and crafted with heart by American, family-run factories the brand has partnered with for decades.

Team Malia Mills will toast to their 15-year adventure at the Montecito Country Mart pouring prosecco all day on February 27th. Following a soft opening, the team will be partying again in the new store on March 21st, from 5pm to 8pm.

To RSVP to either event, email hellyes@maliamills.com.

About Malia Mills

Founded in 1993, Malia Mills is a New York–based swim and lifestyle brand built on the philosophy of “Love Thy Differences.” Renowned for signature swim separates, ready-to-wear, and American-made craftsmanship, the brand blends refined design, luxurious fabrics, and spirited ease into collections that inspire women to celebrate their individual style. Malia Mills was originally discovered at specialty stores like Barneys, Browns and the Aman Resorts and is now exclusively found in Malia Mills boutiques in New York and California. Also known as the House of Hell Yes, Malia Mills is a place where sophistication and spontaneity live side by side.