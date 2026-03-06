Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What You Need to Know: Six recent cases of measles have been reported in Placer and Sacramento counties. This represents the third outbreak of measles in California in 2026. Public health officials are investigating additional suspect cases across multiple jurisdictions and working to notify people who may have been exposed. With this news and measles spreading in other parts of the United States and the world, CDPH is strongly urging Californians to ensure they are fully vaccinated against measles.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is urging Californians to get vaccinated against measles after local health departments in Placer and Sacramento counties have notified the state of multiple recent cases. To avoid spreading measles to your community, CDPH strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals exposed to measles stay at home, and that those who have symptoms of measles call their health care provider for guidance on testing and care.

In late February, Sacramento County reported a measles case in an unvaccinated toddler who had recently traveled to an area in South Carolina with an ongoing measles outbreak. Placer County then identified measles cases in three siblings from a different household who had direct contact with the toddler. These four cases represent the third outbreak of measles in California in 2026.

On March 4, a fifth case was reported by Sacramento County to CDPH in a child from the same community who attended an educational enrichment program where as many as 130 children may have been exposed to the child while they were infectious.

On March 5, Placer County reported a sixth case in another unvaccinated child from a different household within the same community.

“Measles, one of the most contagious infections, can lead to severe life-long consequences including permanent brain damage and can also be fatal, especially for children,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides long-lasting protection against measles. Vaccination protects both our own families and those who are too young to be fully vaccinated.”

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97 percent effective at stopping illness. In the current outbreak in South Carolina, measles cases spread quickly in unvaccinated communities, often within individual families, groups of homeschooled children and religious communities with low rates of vaccination.

CDPH is working with county health officials in Placer and Sacramento counties, as well as other counties across the region, to notify people who may have been exposed. The leaders of the educational enrichment program have agreed to voluntarily close the facility temporarily.

What to do if you were exposed to or have symptoms of measles

Check your immunity status: People who are not fully immunized against measles or are unsure of their immunity status, should contact a health care provider about receiving the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

People who are not fully immunized against measles or are unsure of their immunity status, should contact a health care provider about receiving the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. If exposure occurred less than 7 days ago: Talk to your health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention. Immune globulin is recommended for certain individuals, such as infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity or those with weakened immune systems.

Talk to your health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention. Immune globulin is recommended for certain individuals, such as infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity or those with weakened immune systems. If exposure occurred more than 7 days ago: Non-immune individuals should stay home and limit interactions with others for 21 days following exposure.

Non-immune individuals should stay home and limit interactions with others for 21 days following exposure. Monitor for symptoms: Watch for fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider immediately for guidance.

Watch for fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider immediately for guidance. If you suspect measles: Call your medical provider before visiting any health care facility to avoid exposing others.

Measles in California in 2026

In February of this year, CDPH reported eight related cases in Shasta County, the state’s first measles outbreak since 2020. As of March 2, 2026, a total of 26 measles cases have been reported in nine counties statewide. In 96 percent of cases, patients were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. Elsewhere in the United States, one of the largest outbreaks in over 30 years is happening in South Carolina with 990 associated cases as of March 3.

California reported more than 95 percent MMR vaccine coverage among kindergarteners for the 2024-2025 school year – the level of immunity needed to reduce the risk of community spread. Despite the high statewide rate, vaccine coverage varies across the state. Measles can spread easily in communities with lower vaccine coverage.

To continue achieving this level of protection from measles and other preventable diseases, CDPH and the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) recently endorsed the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule, ensuring all Californians receive access to evidence-based guidance on life-saving vaccines. For more information on California’s immunization guidance, visit the CDPH Vaccines for All web page.

Get Vaccinated

The MMR vaccine provides the best protection against disease and serious illness. It is important Californians check to see that they and their family members are up to date as the number of measles cases has increased. It’s important that families are up to date on all vaccines before traveling, including international travel and travel to domestic areas where there are measles outbreaks. It is also important to be up to date before visiting places or events where there are many people from other countries or regions of the United States, such as large sporting events, theme parks or airports.

Before traveling internationally, everyone 12 months and older should receive two MMR doses, and babies 6 to 11 months are recommended to get one dose of MMR vaccine. Families with children traveling to regions in the United States with ongoing outbreaks should consult with a health care provider about following immunization recommendations for international travel.

Families can check their vaccination status with the California Digital Vaccine Record (DVR) and schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov, or by contacting their local pharmacy or health care provider. MMR vaccines are covered for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers. People having difficulty obtaining vaccines can contact their health care provider or local health department for help finding a place to get immunized.

About Measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. Unvaccinated individuals, particularly young children and pregnant people, face the highest risk of severe illness and even death. Roughly 90 percent of those unvaccinated and exposed to measles will contract the disease. Symptoms include a fever that lasts a couple of days followed by a cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (pink eye) and rash. Those infected can spread measles about four days before their rash starts to four days afterwards. In 2025, 11 percent of reported measles patients in the United States were hospitalized.

Measles remains common globally, including in Africa, Asia and Europe. There are also ongoing outbreaks in Canada and Mexico. Although the United States eliminated measles in 2000, cases have risen, with major outbreaks in Texas and South Carolina in 2025. Due to California’s currently high levels of immunization, the state is less likely to see sustained transmissions as has been seen in other states in recent years. However, transmission of measles is still possible, particularly in communities with lower immunization coverage.

Additional Resources: For updated measles activity in California, visit the CDPH Measles web page. CDPH’s Measles Toolkit also provides resources in multiple languages.