March 7, 2026 — The Santa Barbara Chamber Players invite audiences to an inspiring evening of orchestral color and classical brilliance on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, located at 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara. Under the direction of acclaimed conductor Emmanuel Fratianni, the ensemble will perform a dynamic program featuring:

Claude Debussy – Petite Suite

Tulio Cremisini – Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra (with the composer as soloist)

– Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra (with the composer as soloist) Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21

The evening opens with Debussy’s charming Petite Suite, an impressionistic work that captures the elegance and atmosphere of late 19th-century France. Originally written for piano four-hands and later orchestrated, the suite offers delicate textures and vibrant orchestral colors.

The centerpiece of the program is the Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra by Tulio Cremisini, performed by the composer himself. Cremisini’s concerto blends lyrical expressiveness with virtuosic flair, showcasing the guitar’s warmth and brilliance against a rich orchestral backdrop.

The concert concludes with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, a bold and spirited work that bridges the Classical tradition of Haydn and Mozart with Beethoven’s emerging individuality. Full of wit, energy, and innovation, the symphony remains a cornerstone of the orchestral repertoire.

Conductor Emmanuel Fratianni brings international experience and dynamic leadership to the podium, guiding the Santa Barbara Chamber Players through this varied and engaging program.

Tickets for this exceptional event are $20 for general admission, with free admission for students 18 years and younger. For more information about the concert, please visit https://sbchamberplayers.org/. Join us on April 11th to celebrate an exciting season of music!

Funding support was provided by the City of Santa Barbara’s Community Arts Grant Program and the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts, a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation.