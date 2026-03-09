Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Unity Shoppe is launching its 2026 Spring Food Drive, taking place from March 16 through April 17, and invites local businesses, organizations, and community members to come together in support of families experiencing food insecurity throughout Santa Barbara County.

Throughout the food drive, participating businesses will host Unity Shoppe donation boxes to collect non-perishable food items. Unity Shoppe will manage the delivery and pick up of all donation boxes, making it easy for businesses to participate and give back. Donations collected during the drive will directly support Unity Shoppe’s free grocery programs, which serve individuals and families with dignity and care.

Businesses interested in hosting a food donation box are encouraged to contact Becky at becky@unityshoppe.org or (805) 979-9519 for more information.

As part of the Spring Food Drive, Unity Shoppe will also partner with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. to host the 4th Annual Trapeze Event on Saturday, April 11. This family friendly community event will celebrate the generosity of the community and highlight the collective impact of the food drive. Additional event details will be shared closer to the date.

“Spring is a season of renewal and hope, and our Spring Food Drive is a powerful reminder of what our community can accomplish when we come together. Every can of food, every donation box hosted, and every act of generosity helps ensure that families, children, and seniors in Santa Barbara County have access to healthy groceries during challenging times. At Unity Shoppe, we believe in serving with Dignity, Respect and Choice, and this food drive allows our entire community to be part of that mission.” — Angela Miller-Bevan, Executive Director/CEO, Unity

Shoppe

Spring Food Drive DetailsWhat: Unity Shoppe Spring Food Drive

When: March 16 to April 17, 2026

Who: Open to local businesses, nonprofits, and community members

How to Participate: Host a food donation box or donate non perishable food items

About Unity Shoppe

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide residents of Santa Barbara County who are facing temporary conditions of poverty, natural disasters, or health crises with resources like groceries, clothing, and other essentials, all while reinforcing human dignity and encouraging self-sufficiency and independence.