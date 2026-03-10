Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 9, 2026- — On January 26, 2026, the Carpinteria City Council approved Ordinance No. 795, modernizing local bicycle regulations to include electric bicycles and other electric mobility devices, such as motorized scooters, within a single updated Municipal Code chapter. To enhance pedestrian safety, the ordinance expands existing sidewalk restrictions within the City’s central traffic district to include electric mobility devices.

The ordinance takes effect today, March 9, 2026. City Code Compliance Officers and deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are authorized to issue citations for violations. The City of Carpinteria emphasizes that the purpose of the ordinance is not to increase citations, but to promote safe riding practices and reinforce a shared commitment to community safety.

While education will remain the primary focus of implementation, both the City and the Sheriff’s Office retain full authority to issue citations at any time for violations that warrant enforcement action.

“Pedestrian safety, especially in our downtown and near our schools, is a top priority for our community,” said Natalia Alarcon, Mayor of Carpinteria. “Education will always be our first approach, but safety must remain our standard. This ordinance ensures we have the tools to address unsafe behavior when necessary, while continuing to work collaboratively with families, schools, and community partners.”

The ordinance follows a year-long collaborative process involving families, educators, public safety officials, and community partners, including the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, MOVE Santa Barbara County, and the Carpinteria Unified School District. Safety outreach has been ongoing throughout the academic year through school presentations, social media campaigns, and direct communication with students and parents. Education efforts will continue to ensure riders understand expectations related to sidewalk use, speed, traffic laws, and safe operation of bicycles, e-bikes, and electric mobility devices.

“Safe access to transportation shouldn’t depend on age or income. When we train young riders to use e-bikes responsibly, we’re giving them independence today and helping create safer streets for everyone tomorrow,” said Martina Sexton, e-bike safety educator at MOVE Santa Barbara County.

Beginning the week of March 23, the City will implement a focused warning and education period. Riders observed violating safety rules will receive warnings and educational guidance. Before the end of the school year, this initial education period will transition to more targeted enforcement, including citation issuance, in areas with documented safety concerns, including high pedestrian areas downtown and near school campuses.

Supporting Youth Through Learning Opportunities

The ordinance also establishes a Youth Diversion Pilot Program for riders under 18 years of age. Eligible first-time youth offenders may complete a safety course offered in partnership with MOVE Santa Barbara County in lieu of paying a fine. Similar to traffic school, the course will cover safe bicycle operations and traffic responsibilities. Successful completion will result in dismissal of the citation. Repeat or serious violations will remain subject to standard enforcement procedures.

The ordinance reflects a balanced, community-centered approach to bicycle and e-bike safety. Education and awareness will remain the foundation of the ordinance’s implementation as the City and its community partners work together to support safe and responsible transportation for all.