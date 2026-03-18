Here Comes Santa Barbara Coffee Week!



March 19, 2026

Like many cities worldwide, there’s been a sustained buzz to Santa Barbara’s coffee scene over the past 15 years. The current environment of multiple roasting companies, countless bean-savvy cafés, and even java-serving cocktail joints represents a relatively mature, stable status quo, with excellent espressos and consistent cups of joe available all over town.

Into that milieu comes the Central Coast’s first-ever Coffee Culture Fest on March 28, which will take over the lawn of Santa Barbara Junior High and the stage of the Marjorie Luke Theatre with tastings, talks, and demonstrations. The event is free, though those wanting to sip coffees along the way can buy a pass to do so. See coffeeculturefest.com.

When the Independent signed on to sponsor the fest, we simultaneously recognized an ideal opportunity to launch another one of our promotional weeks. So, joining the culinary club of Burger Week (founded 2017), Burrito Week (2021), and Sandwich Week (2025) is Santa Barbara Coffee Week, which runs from Thursday, March 19, all the way to Coffee Culture Fest on Saturday, March 28.

This inaugural edition features 14 establishments serving a range of deals — from “Just the Coffee” to “Coffee with Cuisine” to “Coffee as Cocktail” — priced at $5 and $10. In our usual fashion, we sent out our reporters to try each offering and write up descriptions of them all, which is what we present below.

Unless otherwise noted, the deals are available for both dine-in and to-go, and served during each establishment’s regular operating days and hours. Exceptions to those rules are noted in the notes that follow each description. Pay attention to the details or risk disappointment.

When you do get your drink, remember to “Snap. Share. Win!” via our social media channels. Take a pic, share on Instagram using #sbindycoffeeweek, and tag @sbindependent. One photo is one entry for the chance to win a $25 gift card from a participating restaurant. For an extra entry, stop by the Independent’s booth at the Coffee Culture Fest on March 28.

Now, go get buzzed!

Just the Coffee

Credit: Emily Vesper



Del Pueblo Café:

La Lucha Latte, Mi Plátano Canelo Latte, & Arcoíris Cold Brew ($5)

Coffee may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Del Pueblo Café, if only because the Mexican restaurant is already beloved for its classic food and community spirit. But owners Giselle Cuevas and Victor Camargo, who took over the joint from Cuevas’s uncle in 2023, have made Del Pueblo’s coffee bar a star in its own right. For the inaugural Coffee Week, they’ve got three exciting $5 offerings.

The La Lucha Latte, their take on café de olla, melds piloncillo, orange peel, star anise, and more into a comforting, earthy spice blend, perfectly paired with a subtle espresso shot.

The Mi Plátano Canelo Latte combines banana, vanilla, brown sugar, and espresso into a drink that is at once intriguing and familiar. Here, Cuevas’s prowess at creating flavorful syrup in-house is on full display. The banana syrup is sweet, tangy, and refreshing, an absolute standout; it’s instantly clear that it’s made of real, fresh fruit.

The Arcoíris Cold Brew is the sweetest of the bunch, topped with a fluffy lavender-and-rose cold foam. Still, it’s highly balanced, not overly saccharine, and that restraint allows the floral flavors to come through brilliantly. Lavender buds scattered throughout give pops of intensity against the smooth, subtle cream and cold coffee. —Emily Vesper

Available 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Not open on March 28. 5134 Hollister Ave.; DPCSB.com ; @delpueblocafe

Credit: Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Dune Coffee:

Espresso Tonic ($5)

& Zip Zinger Three Ways ($10)

Dune Coffee delivers for the inaugural coffee week with a $5 Espresso Tonic and $10 Zip Zinger Three Ways.

The Zip Zinger showcases their signature blend in, you guessed it, three ways: a shot of espresso, macchiato, and drip coffee. “It’s a great way to experience our classic blend in a variety of ways,” said Dune’s retail trainer Aide Flores. A blend of coffees from Honduras, Colombia, and Ethiopia, the Zip Zinger shines with milk but is just as lovely in the diner-style mug. It’s got a lovely dark-chocolate richness to it with hints of stone fruit, without even a bit of bitterness.

My tip to enjoy the three ways? Bring a friend (or two) to share; otherwise, caffeine jitters may rapidly unsettle your entire morning.

The Espresso Tonic is a wonderful afternoon pick-me-up. The sweetness from tonic water really brings out the richness of the Zip Zinger espresso double-shot. The popular menu item pairs well with one of the signature bread and pastries from Larder Baking Company. —Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Espresso Tonic: dine-in and to-go. Zip Zinger Three Ways: dine-in only. 528 Anacapa St.; 5915 Calle Real, Ste. A, Goleta; 1101 State St.; 250 Storke Rd., Goleta; dunecoffee.com; @dunecoffee

Lighthouse Coffee:

Orange Honey Vanilla Latte ($5; hot/cold)

As an avowed skeptic (some would say cynic), I half-expected this Orange Honey Vanilla Latte to fall in the overly sweet camp of certain Starbucks specials. But given Lighthouse Coffee’s true commitment to their craft — they source their beans directly from Central and South American farmers and roast them in the heart of Santa Barbara at their Haley Street shop — I went in as open-minded as I could.

Credit: Tyler Hayden



One sip of this smooth, subtle, unctuous drink was more than enough to silence that inner grump. The orange of the simple syrup (house-made with local fruit) is the most forward flavor that still lets the espresso’s nutty-chocolateness shine through. The honey (also local) and vanilla follow with a creamy exclamation point to a perfectly balanced latte that’s much zestier and exciting than a regular menu pick. The slice of dried orange is a nice touch, too, rounding out the natural citrus experience.

It’s offered hot or cold, a smart option given our up-and-down weather of late. —Tyler Hayden

1819 Cliff Dr., Ste. C; 711 Chapala St.; 401 E. Haley St.; 199 S. Turnpike Rd., Ste. 101, Goleta; 5696 Calle Real, Goleta; Lighthousecoffeesb.com; @lighthousecoffeesb

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Lucky Llama Coffee House:

Mayan Mocha ($5)

Behind the first designated historical landmark in Carpinteria, a 126-foot Torrey pine, lies another landmark of sorts: Lucky Llama Coffee. Established in 2012, this locally loved java retreat exudes earthy vibes. The shady trees and a sprawling woodsy patio are perfect for luxuriating in the beachy breeze of this seaside town.

For Coffee Week, they’re serving up their signature Mayan Mocha. I don’t often get mochas for fear they will be too sweet, but this one was perfectly balanced. It might just be my new favorite drink in town.

“It does a really good job of taking a mocha up a notch,” said owner Ryan Moore. The cinnamon and cayenne flavors were warming, not overly spicy, and the quality cocoa powder intermixed seamlessly. Beautifully foamed milk added a lovely creaminess, and the natural environment left me feeling grounded yet caffeinated.

To elevate the experience even more, grab an açaí bowl. I enjoyed the Jupiter Bowl, which includes mango, banana, peanut-butter coconut drizzle, strawberries, and coconut. I also added granola for extra crunch. On your next trip up the coast, take a walk on the wild side for a soul-lifting Mayan Mocha. —Rebecca Horrigan

5100 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria; luckyllamacoffee.com; @luckyllamacoffee

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Santa Barbara Roasting Company:

RoCo Flat White ($5)

If, like me, you still call Santa Barbara’s dog-friendly beach “Hendry’s” and the park on the hill above it the “Wilcox Property,” then I’m sure you already know “RoCo.” For those who remember traffic lights on the 101 and shopping at Picadilly Square, Santa Barbara Roasting Company will always be RoCo.

Not the trendiest coffee shop in town — and proud of it — RoCo has been roasting small batches of carefully curated beans in their original roaster on site since 1989. Inside the original cozy café, customers kick back and enjoy breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and a profusion of tea and coffee options, while the roaster works its magic in full view.

Over the years, their wholesale and delivery business has spread throughout the tri-counties, and subscription orders are sent to thirsty customers far and wide. The RoCo lineup includes more than 70 blends made up of organically grown, shade-grown, and fair-trade coffees.

For Coffee Week, they’re pouring the RoCo Flat White: a breve flat white made with their light-roast Espresso Milano and whole milk, finished with a dusting of cinnamon. Mine was crafted by the boss himself, owner Brolin Russell, who explained their choice: “We wanted to stay classic and simple. The rich breve milk meets the acidity of the espresso, creating the ideal flavor ratio.”

Every sip of my RoCo Flat White was delicious. A perfectly balanced old-school classic. —Sarah Sinclair

321 Motor Wy.; sbcoffee.com; @sbroasting

Coffee with Cuisine

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders



Carp Moon Café:

Café de Olla ($5) & Shaken Moon Espresso with Waffle & Fruit ($10)

Nestled in an armchair, with the cozy aroma of traditional spices used to create Café de Ollá wafting from a terra-cotta mug, and classic salsa hits from Willie Colón and Lalo Rodríguez floating in the air, guests of Carp Moon Café get the experience of being in Mexico City with owner Laura Samperio.

After dreaming of being a Starbucks barista when she immigrated to the U.S. about 35 years ago, now, Samperio has been running her very own café on the corner of Linden and Carpinteria Avenue for the past three years. She pays homage to her roots by offering Café de Ollá, the drink that fueled soldiers in the Mexican Revolution. She says that the mix of spices she uses was passed down from her mother, a recipe Samperio started drinking when she was just 5 years old.

For Coffee Week, Carp Moon Café has two great deals on offer. For $5, guests get a mug of Café de Ollá alongside a hearty square of made-from-scratch banana bread, a menu item that often sells out. For $10, Samperio offers her creation the Shaken Moon Espresso — a smooth double shot of organic espresso, brown sugar, and oat milk, shaken and served over ice and in a coupe — along with a plate of waffles topped with berries and syrup on the side. —Elaine Sanders

4991 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria; carpmooncafe.com; @carpmooncafe

Credit: Tessa Reeg

Crushcakes & Café:

Brown Bear Cold Foam ($5) with Blueberry Muffin or Chocolate-Chip Scone ($10)

The new sign on the outside of Crushcakes’ downtown location states, in bold letters, “The Only Thing More Powerful than Hate Is Love,” and Crushcakes brings the love in everything they do, right down to the cinnamon-sugar heart on top of my drink.

From their heavenly breakfast food to their swoon-worthy pastries, Crushcakes never misses, so I was excited to try what they’d be serving up for Coffee Week, and boy, did they deliver. The Brown Bear is a heavenly concoction of vanilla cold-brew coffee (brewed with cinnamon and nutmeg), topped with brown-sugar cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. While I tend to dislike coffee drinks that are essentially just sugar bombs, I can assure you that this is not that. The Brown Bear is sweet but balanced, just the right amount of strong coffee taste with enough sugar to be a treat, and it was wonderfully refreshing on the hot day I tried it. I’d never had cold foam before — I know, I’m not exactly up with the trends — but now I think I’m a convert. The brown-sugar foam is the perfect sweet touch atop the earthy cold brew.

While they’re serving the coffee alone for the $5 deal, my advice is definitely to spring for the $10 deal, which comes with either a blueberry muffin or chocolate-chip scone. Nothing “bite-sized” here — their blueberry muffins are a hefty handful, wonderfully fluffy, and absolutely delicious. I savored every bite and sip as I read a book outside and soaked it all in — a perfect little coffee date with myself. —Tessa Reeg

1315 Anacapa St.; 5392 Hollister Ave.; crushcakes.com; @crushcakescafe

Credit: Don Brubaker

Goodland Waffles & Melts:

Salted Maple Latte ($5) with Waffle & Syrup ($10)

Step aside, PB&J and mac ’n’ cheese, there’s a new potent pairing in the culinary world: Goodland Waffles & Melts’ Salted Maple Latte and waffle — it may not roll off the tongue, but it’s certain to satisfy the taste buds.

Full disclosure: I’m a waffle person, through and through, and the waffle at Goodland Waffles & Melts (henceforth GWM) checks every box for this self-proclaimed connoisseur. Crispy edges, a fluffy center, and remarkable symmetry. “That’s like the most perfect waffle I’ve ever seen,” said Copy Chief Tessa Reeg when I showed her a photo (true story). The signature yeasted beauty is finished with powdered sugar and accompanied by a generous amount of genuine maple syrup for you to add to the taste.

And to wash it down and kick-start your day? Take an already-excellent latte made with Groundwork Coffee’s Black Magic Espresso and add GWM’s house-made salted maple syrup for a sweet and flavorful finish. Voilà — the Salted Maple Latte. Try it hot; try it iced; try it with any of the high-quality milks available at GWM (whole, 2 percent, oat, soy, almond, coconut). Just try it, m’kay? —Don Brubaker

1131 State St.; goodlandwaffles.com; @goodlandwafflesandmelts

Renaud’s Patisserie:

Drip Coffee & Croissant ($5); Drip Coffee & Croissant BLT ($10)

Be honest — so often, a BLT promises way more than it delivers. Flimsy bread, soggy lettuce, limp tomatoes, a surfeit of bacon strips, so 50 percent of your bites are sadly pork-less.

Now meet the BLT of your dreams. It starts with Renaud’s well-renowned croissants, the area’s best since the first of Renaud Gonthier’s spots opened back in 2008 in Loreto Plaza. There’s a rich aioli and not some dull mayo. Poor lettuce, so often a sandwich’s lackluster wallflower, here dances up a crisp, crunchy storm of bright green. The tomatoes have flavor. And then not just bacon, but also thinly sliced ham, lightly grilled for more richness and ancillary pork crunch. There’s red onion for those unafraid to partake of the pungent lily. You will make a happy, delicious, finger-licking mess.

Credit: George Yatchisin



Or go classic and order “only” a croissant, a celebration of lamination, baked butter, and fragile flake.

And either eats gets washed down with Peerless Drip Coffee, from one of the country’s premier roasters for more than a century. You can even choose from Hawaiian, French, or Guatemalan roasts, depending on how much bite you’d like.

Don’t be surprised if you also leave with a gorgeous chocolate Easter bunny for the kids. (Sure, for the kids.) —George Yatchisin

3315 State St.; 1324 State St.; 1187 Coast Village Rd., Montecito; 3305 State St. (inside Gelson’s Market: $5 deal only); renaudsbistro.com; @renaudspatisserie

Coffee as Cocktail (or Beer)



CAYA Restaurant at The Leta Hotel:

Espresso Martini ($10)

Credit: Richelle Boyd

I am a fan of the espresso martini — it’s actually my go-to drink on a night out. As a lifelong coffee drinker, I’ve found that espresso no longer gives me the buzzing rush it should. While that often means extra espresso shots in my lattes to feel something, it also means I can enjoy a highly caffeinated drink whenever I’d like, and CAYA’s espresso martini is a classic I couldn’t pass up.

It’s a simple blend of vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso, topped with the famous three espresso beans. Caya’s bar offers a perfectly balanced drink, with a delicious, frothy white top and dark brown base to show the espresso is really there. Sometimes, the vodka can overwhelm easily, but my martini simply tasted like coffee, with the flavored liqueur pulling weight over the vodka. The bartender who gave me the drink suggested I try it with a bit of cinnamon — a delicious addition if you enjoy the flavor.

Make sure to not be fooled by the perfect craft of this cocktail — the alcohol may be subtle, but this is a strong drink! Had I not been driving, I would’ve ordered another and then hit the town for a night out. To work off the drinks’ warmth, I finished with a delicious Caesar salad from the restaurant and enjoyed the calm, serene vibes inside. —Richelle Boyd

Available 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 5650 Calle Real, Goleta; cayarestaurant.com; @cayarestaurant

Credit: Tiana Molony



Marisella:

Italian Carajillo ($10)

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Marisella offers a refined take on the classic Italian Carajillo.

The cocktail starts with fresh-pulled espresso, which is layered with the sweet, citrusy notes of Licor 43 and the rich, bittersweet depth of Averna Amaro, then finished with a bright orange twist. Served over a rectangular ice cube, the drink reveals a hidden “M” at its top, adding a subtle signature touch.

It’s perfect to enjoy at the bar or alongside dinner, all while taking in the stunning ocean view.

—Tiana Molony

Available happy hour only, Mon.-Fri., 4-5 p.m. Inside the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, 8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta; marisellarestaurant.com; @marisellarestaurant

Paloma:

Frozen Espresso Martini ($10)

Credit: Callie Fausey

The warm weather came just in time for Paloma’s Coffee Week offering: a frozen espresso martini.

It’s a chilly twist on a classic, courtesy of veteran bartender Ben Congdon. Kahlúa, Hendry’s vodka, cold brew concentrate, a little vanilla, and some simple syrup are slushie-fied and served in a martini glass, topped off with a dollop of whip cream and a few espresso beans.

I had never heard of a frozen espresso martini before. I have tasted my fair share of coffee milkshakes in the past — this is not that. It’s not even like the non-frozen espresso martinis I’ve tasted. The sweetness of the vanilla and simple syrup cut through the bitterness of the cold brew and the subtle burn of the vodka, elevated significantly by the coldness of the drink.

Paloma is known for its unique takes on classic cocktails and wanted to do something a little different for Coffee Week.

“It sets us apart,” said my bartender, Eleanor Beeson. “Where else are you going to get a slushie martini?”

It makes for the perfect treat to beat the spring heat. I could drink a few of these back-to-back. If you taste it, I am sure you will want to, too. But try to remember, it is still a martini. Take it easy. I’d cap it off at two, max. Or maybe three, if you want to be in for a long night. —Callie Fausey

Dine-in only. Available during brunch, lunch, and dinner service.702 Anacapa St.; lapalomasb.com; @lapalomasb

Credit: Tyler Peek

Sama Sama Kitchen:

Kopi Gila ($10)

In crafting the Kopi Gila — which translates to “crazy coffee” in Indonesian — Sama Sama bar manager Alana Bailey drew heavily on Indonesian culture and the spice trade.

Made with pandan-infused Nosotros reposado, house coffee concentrate, dry curaçao, and a blend of warming spices, this is far from your typical coffee cocktail. The coffee concentrate doesn’t overwhelm; instead, it enhances the complex spice notes. With an orange peel finish, each sip floods the senses.

I paired it with Sama Sama’s Vietnamese chicken wings and can wholeheartedly recommend the combo. —Tiana Molony

Available evenings only. 1208 State St.; samasamakitchen.com; @samasamakitchen

Third Window Brewing Co.:

Oatey McOatface ($5) & Oatey McOatface with Espresso Cheesecake ($10)

Coming up on 10 years of business, Third Window Brewing Co. is now a beloved staple for brew enthusiasts and foodies alike. With a cozy, scenic patio framing the Santa Ynez Mountains and an open layout featuring the bar and on-site fermentation tanks, Third Window is an inviting spot for a post-work drink, family meal, or casual evening with friends. The same goes for their spot in Carpinteria’s Linden Square, where they’re serving the same brews and bites all the time.

Credit: Clayton Parker, Madeline Slogoff



For Coffee Week, Third Window is serving Oatey McOatface, an oatmeal stout featuring Handlebar Coffee’s roasted beans that’s an apt play on the British automobile “Boatey McBoatface.” For $5, you get a pint of Oatey, and for $10, you get that pint paired with espresso cheesecake.

The dark beer was pleasantly light, with subtle notes of espresso and a smooth finish that worked well with the espresso cheesecake. The filling was light and creamy, and the base added a pleasantly textured chocolate crunch. —Madeline Slogoff

Dine-in only. Cheesecake available only during kitchen hours. 406 E. Haley St., Ste. 3; 720 Linden Ave., Carpinteria; thirdwindowbrewing.com; @thirdwindowbrewing



Events



Coffee Culture Fest

March 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., S.B. Junior High Campus & Marjorie Luke Theatre

This inaugural all-day celebration is an educational and entertaining showcase of coffee in all its form, featuring regional roasters, cafés, artists, food trucks, and community organizations in a festival-like format complete with tastings, conversations, live music, and art activations. Our Publisher Brandi Rivera will speak on a panel about women making a community impact and our Editor-in-Chief Marianne Partridge will judge the coffee art competition. The outdoor lawn experience is free to enter, but those wanting to try coffees, watch the Latte Art Throwdown, and get closer seats to the stage can select from tickets ranging in price from $15 to $60. See coffeeculturefest.com.



Backyard Brunch

Donny Bru performs on the rooftop of the Kimpton Canary Hotel for the Canary AM Club | Credit: Brighton Galvan

April 18, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Rancho La Patera & Stow House

The Independent’s annual “brunch for a cause” — which raises money to support hometown reporting via the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund — is an all-ages family affair, with mouthwatering brunch delights served in a picturesque outdoor setting with music by Dom Lawrence, Miles Julian, and the Brasscals! Buy Backyard Brunch tickets at sbindytickets.com, and see what your money supports at independent.com/mickeyflacks.



Coffee Rave

April 18, 9-11 a.m., Rooftop of Kimpton Canary Hotel

The “coffee rave movement” — which is spreading from Europe to Asia and Australia — is coming to the Canary’s rooftop under the banner of the Canary AM Club. There will be music, espresso, and breakfast specials. See tinyurl.com/canarycoffeerave.