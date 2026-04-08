A Very Early Spring Home & Garden
Finding Renewal in Every Corner of Home and Garden,
from Blossoms and Bees to Rebuilt Spaces and Inventive Design
By Tiana Molony & Leslie Dinaberg | April 9, 2026
I heard a thousand blended notes,
While in a grove I sate reclined,
In that sweet mood when pleasant thoughts
Bring sad thoughts to the mind.
So go the opening lines of William Wordsworth’s “Lines Written in Early Spring.” This year, they feel especially apt. Spring arrived early. Lupines and California poppies are already in bloom. There’s no denying that this time of year is a season of renewal, but that renewal carries a quiet reminder: Things end, yes, but they also begin again.
This spring edition of Home & Garden is about noticing that — about the small, almost imperceptible moments where renewal reveals itself. A home built from shipping containers. A greenhouse brimming with new life. A house rebuilt after fire. A honeybee at work. Each story returns, in its own way, to a simple truth: Renewal is there, if you pay attention.
—Tiana Molony
The Buzz in Santa Barbara Backyards
As Backyard Beekeeping Grows,
Melissa Cronshaw Is Making Sure It’s Done Right
A Garden of Antiques and Wonder
Shane Brown’s Lifelong Passion for Beauty and Antiques Comes Alive in a Carpinteria Space That’s Part Greenhouse, Part Wonderland
What Can You Do with 20 Feet of Steel? Build a Home
Inside a Santa Barbara Couple’s
Ambitious Shipping Container House
Photographer Amy Barnard’s Passion Project Comes to Life with PENTIMENTO: A Californian Palazzo
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