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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, April 14, 2026 – Phase 2 construction of the 2025 Residential Resurfacing Project is off and running and includes the application of a slurry seal designed to extend the useful life of City roadways.

Slurry seal placement is scheduled to last approximately four (4) working days, while post-slurry activities such as sweeping will continue through late May 2026.

Typical work hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

On the day slurry seal is applied to your street:

Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the day

No on-street parking will be allowed

Driveway access will be restricted until the surface cures, approximately 6-8 hours

Do not drive on fresh slurry seal

Turn off automatic sprinklers the night before and the day of work

On-street parking is available on nearby streets that are not receiving slurry seal work that day.

Click here to view the project area and slurry seal schedule map for streets included in this phase of work.

Please note that construction schedules may change due to weather, equipment failure, material supply issues, or unforeseen site conditions. The Contractor will re-notify affected residents of any schedule changes.

To stay updated on project progress, visit: http://www.CityofGoleta.org/Pavement.

If you have any questions, please contact pavement@cityofgoleta.gov or 805-562-5504.