What happened on Saturday, April 4 in Isla Vista was not an accident, and the Isla Vista community is fully responsible for it, because we chose to build the community celebration we deserved.

We have every reason to celebrate what happened at Soltopia. We have every reason to celebrate a community that brought 12,000 community members together. We have every reason to be proud of what Isla Vista looks like when it governs itself.

It is time to recognize that we did not allow someone else to take ownership of Isla Vista’s future. By creating the Isla Vista Community Services District we took the first step to change I.V., in our own way, so that a “Deltopia Riot” didn’t happen again, because we wanted to. Soltopia was designed by us and built by us, and if we want it and I.V. to continue to improve, it is up to us to control the direction that they go in the future.

We chose to build this. To meet our community where they are at, to support businesses, to save the music, and to create an event with minimal police presence. The community that filled six music stages, ate at local restaurants, and cleaned up after itself exists because we decided I.V. deserved more than an enforcement-only approach to our problems. What happened Saturday happened because we invested in an image of I.V. that is healthy and sustainable. Soltopia isn’t trying to change Isla Vista’s culture. Soltopia is driving it forward with the infrastructure to make it stronger.

Deltopia was fun, but the expense to the community was staggering. Yes, it is true that 300 officers never made a dent in reducing medical calls, but who generated those calls last year? We did.

It is perfectly okay to party in Isla Vista. In fact, in today’s world we need more people to get together in person. But we must consider that in the past, over 100 medical calls came in less than half a day, maxing out the local healthcare system. That many calls is not good and does tend to prompt a response from those responsible for the healthcare system. Our actions during an uncontrolled street party that we cherish so much are what drew the county into taking action on our community in the first place.

With zero arrests and citations, and near zero medical calls, Soltopia proved we don’t need anyone to solve our problems for us. But as long as Isla Vista remains an unincorporated part of the county and not its own city, we don’t have the power to fully decide our future.

Soltopia was our proof of concept. We need to band together and govern ourselves. Let’s stop having others decide what we can do and what we deserve. We’ve proven we can take responsibility for ourselves and our actions, that is the only way we can protect what we love about I.V.

Deltopia 2014 | Images Courtesy Jonathan Abboud

The 2014 Wake-Up Call

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office historical approach to Isla Vista has followed a consistent pattern: ban the activity, offer no alternative, and spend years cleaning up the consequences. Before voters formed the IVCSD in 2016, the county spent decades failing to manage the college town’s two big parties — Deltopia and Halloween — with law enforcement alone, spending millions in the process.

In 1993, the county banned amplified music after 6 p.m. during Halloween. People still came — 25,000 the first year of the ban, which resulted in 425 arrests and over 200 citations. Halloween continued at that scale for 21 years before finally subsiding in 2014, only after the community experienced the Deltopia Riot and May 23 tragedy, among other issues in the same year.

The beaches enticed students to begin Floatopia around 2004, which grew to become a party in serious need of health and safety infrastructure. By 2010, the county closed the beaches to end Floatopia, with zero community input and zero alternative. The energy moved to Del Playa Drive and became Deltopia, an unsanctioned street party that grew more dangerous each year. In 2014, the county used a general festival ordinance to ban amplified music during April’sDeltopia weekend, announced at 2 a.m. days beforehand via a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office. The result was 20,000-25,000 people on Del Playa, 120 arrests, 190 citations, 50 hospitalizations, and a riot at night.

Isla Vista Self Governance

The IVCSD did not yet exist, but the idea gained momentum in that moment because the riot was the clearest example of an avoidable problem if I.V. had a greater degree of self-governance. In 2015, the county formally added Deltopia weekend to the special I.V. ban on music after 6 p.m. (though Deltopia took place before 6 p.m.). As with Halloween, the county spent the next 11 years and millions of dollars trying to manage it with enforcement alone. Over the same period, the IVCSD was established and developed its ability and credibility to tackle major issues.

In 2026, the county expanded the ban on amplified music to all 72 hours of Deltopia weekend. The IVCSD opposed the ordinance as originally written and, in turn, proposed and won an explicit exemption for events by state and local agencies to create the legal foundation that made Soltopia possible — thank you to the current Board of Supervisors for recognizing this need and approving the amendment. The Sheriff’s Office deployed nearly 300 officers to enforce the music ban, but this year saw zero arrests and citations within the Soltopia footprint and six people needing medical care from the festival. The Sheriff’s Office told the Board of Supervisors that next year’s deployment will be scaled back based on these results.

Soltopia’s didn’t work on a whim. It was based on data and a philosophy of non-judgment rather than punishment. Faced with the same cycle, the IVCSD broke it in the first year. And the best is yet to come.

This “2014 Wake-Up Call” section comes from a statement Kyley Scarlet and Abboud made immediately following the 2014 Deltopia Riot.

Myah Mashhadialireza is the IVCSD Community Programs & Engagement director and the lead organizer for Soltopia. Jonathan Abboud is general manager of IVCSD. Both express their own views and not those of the IVCSD. See the Substack version of this statement for more photos of 2026 and 2014