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Kathy Hanley (Left) and Sue Irwin (Right) | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA, May 5, 2026 — Get ready for the premier Pickleball event of the spring! The 9th Annual American Riviera Classic is set to take place from May 15–17, promising a weekend of high-energy competition and community spirit. This year’s tournament is drawing a diverse field of athletes, with players traveling from 10 different states to compete for the title in one of the season’s most anticipated gatherings.

More Than Just a Tournament—It’s an Experience

While the action on the court will be intense, the American Riviera Classic offers a festival-like atmosphere designed for players and spectators alike. Highlights of the event include:

Massive Giveaways: 21 premium JOOLA paddles will be up for grabs in various raffles.

The Marketplace: Attendees can enjoy fun shopping, browse a variety of vendors, and visit the on-site mini-Pickleball store.

Athlete Wellness: A complimentary professional sports stretch station will be available to keep competitors at peak performance.

Atmosphere & Amenities: The weekend will feature music, a great snack station, and “raffle prizes galore,” all wrapped in the positive vibes that define the Pickleball community.

Registration Is Open

Players are encouraged to reserve their spots immediately while space remains available. For those looking for a teammate, the tournament website offers a “Find a Partner” feature to help connect players.

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