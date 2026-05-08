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SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 7, 2026

The Santa Barbara Police Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles. With the arrival of warmer weather, more motorcycles are taking to the roads, making it essential for everyone to stay alert to help reduce crashes and save lives.

“Motorcyclists are out in greater numbers as the weather warms, and we’re reminding everyone to share the road, traffic Officer Munoz said. “Most crashes involving motorcycles happen when drivers simply don’t see them. Taking a few extra seconds to look twice can prevent a tragedy.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 6,335 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2023, representing 15 percent of total highway fatalities for that year. In California, 583 motorcyclists were killed in 2023.

Throughout the month, The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting directed patrols and community safety presentations with a focus on motorcycle safety.

To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers

• Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

• Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

• If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Be sure that the rider is turning before moving ahead.

Motorcyclists

• Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection.

• Wear leather or other sturdy clothing such as a jacket, pants, boots with nonskid soles and gloves. Add reflective strips or decals to your clothing and motorcycle to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

• Ride defensively. Don’t assume a driver can see you. Avoid riding in a driver’s blind spot.

• Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Lastly, both drivers and riders should never drive/ride distracted or under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.