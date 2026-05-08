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1st place winners: (L-R) Chloe Emma Silva, Lydia Plaut, Nikki Seppala Kurnik | Credit: Monie Photograph

1st and 2nd place winners: (L-R) Aria Bonski Evans, Amelia Checketts, Seungyoo Kim-Jung, Chloe Emma Silva, Lydia Plaut, Noelle Hadsall, Nikki Seppala Kurnik | Credit: Monie Photograph

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — April 28, 2026 — The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation (PASF) today announced the winners of its 2026 Music Competition following the final concert. Ten finalists were selected through a rigorous multi-step audition process from more than 30 applicants across the region. Top honors were awarded in the Junior Instrumental, Junior Vocal, and Senior Instrumental divisions, recognizing excellence in technical precision, musical interpretation, and performance.

A distinguished panel of judges adjudicated the competition, bringing extensive international performance and academic experience. The panel included Antonio Artese, pianist and composer and former Dean of the Global Academic Program at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, Italy; Brynn Albanese, violinist with more than 40 years of performance experience, former Tanglewood concertmaster, and longtime member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra; Jamie Chamberlin, soprano with performances with LA Opera, Chicago Opera Theatre, and San Francisco Opera; and Robert Koenig, concert pianist with appearances at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, as well as international venues including Suntory Hall in Tokyo, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, and Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

“The level of artistry continues to grow each year, both in depth and maturity,” said Deborah Bertling, PASF Board President. “We’re seeing musicians arrive not only with strong technical skills, but with a real sense of musical voice and expression. At the same time, many of these students are part of a broader continuum—returning to the competition after previous recognition or studying with teachers who once stood in their place—which speaks to the strength and reach of this musical community.”

2026 PASF Music Competition Winners

In the Junior Instrumental Division, first place was awarded to pianist Chloe Emma Silva, a young artist with international performance experience, including appearances in Japan, and training through master classes with university-level faculty. She studies with Natasha Kislenko. Second place went to violinist Seungyoo Kim-Jung, a returning PASF award finalist and accomplished youth symphony concertmaster. Pianist Leon Guo and violinist Skylar Abello received Honorable Mentions, rounding out a highly competitive field of emerging instrumental talent.

In the Junior Vocal Division, first place was awarded to soprano Nikki Seppala Kurnik, a versatile performer with national recognition in musical theatre competitions who has trained through programs such as Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp. She studies with Brett Mutinelli. Second place honors were shared by sopranos Aria Bonski Evans, who has participated in intensive classical training programs including the Boston University Tanglewood Institute, and Amelia Checketts, who has performed in advanced vocal ensembles and summer conservatory programs.

In the Senior Instrumental Division, first place was awarded to violist Lydia Plaut, a professionally trained musician with degrees in performance and pedagogy from leading conservatories and orchestral experience including major festival fellowships. Second place went to pianist Noelle Hadsall, with pianist Annabelle Zhang receiving an Honorable Mention. Both Hadsall and Zhang are former first-place winners in the Junior Instrumental Division (2021 and 2025, respectively), a distinction that advances recipients to compete at the senior level.

In recognition of their achievement, all finalists received monetary awards totaling $21,000 across all divisions and placements to support their continued artistic development. Funds may be used for private instruction, summer programs, higher education, and the purchase or improvement of instruments.

A Growing Legacy of Impact

Beyond the results, this year’s competition highlights a meaningful continuity within the PASF community. Several finalists returned after earning recognition in prior years, demonstrating continued artistic growth, while others are now studying with instructors who once competed on the same stage as PASF finalists and winners. These connections reflect the Foundation’s long-standing role in nurturing musicians not only as students, but as future educators and mentors.

“We’re now watching the vision of PASF come to life in ways we could only hope for years ago,” Bertling added. “Former scholarship recipients have gone on to become accomplished professional performers—including Grammy Award winners—while others are returning as teachers and mentors to students following the same path. Seeing that kind of legacy carried across generations is extraordinary.”

About the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation is dedicated to encouraging, nurturing, and supporting young musicians by providing scholarship opportunities and performance experiences that advance their artistic development. Through its annual competition, PASF awards scholarships to outstanding instrumentalists and vocalists in both junior and adult divisions.

For more information about the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, including how to contribute and support scholarship opportunities made possible through the generosity of individual and corporate donors, visit pasfsb.org.