The veil of leadership at the Clerk Recorder that is claimed is in reality, a complete fabrication. Our tax dollars are, as is typically feared in government, going right into the pocket of an individual who just simply doesn’t do his job.

Can one claim that everything is going smoothly? Indeed, on the surface it appears that is the case, but why? Because the department, of which half of the staff have never seen his face in real life, are managed by “his” team, our team, the public’s team, of department managers and folks that know what they’re doing.

The assertion there are “politics involved” is nonsense. What politics? The department is non-partisan, as intended, which is why it is an elected position and not appointed.

It is the public’s responsibility to know the truth and the truth is you cannot lead into the future from your living room. Watch the recent budget hearings and it will become abundantly clear.

No on Joe.