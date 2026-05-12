Fair commentary by Kristian Blom in his article regarding the Afghan rugs. However, without context, which presumably may be how the rugs were displayed in the shop, to even the non-casual observer, these rugs look like “Death to America” posters, particularly as there is more than one.

The problem with political statements about America, is that the “voice” (small v) of America potentially changes, even dramatically, every four or eight years, with a sprinkling (or thud) of change every mid term.

Afghans were hung out to dry by a combination of American administrations. The Afghan shopkeeper has grounds to be expressive, and ironically, a First Amendment space in America to be expressive.

However, as demonstrated, Americans may not receive the message well. The Twin Tower depictions in the rugs could be argued as “history,” but the missiles and other military references could easily be construed as calls for more violence.

In America, we are largely shielded from real, felt impacts of struggles and oppression faced daily by peoples in other lands. In addition to history, as the author suggests, these rugs could also be seen as advocacy to bring first-hand knowledge of the felt overseas fallout of political decisions to the citizenry and the land of those blamed, rather than the ballot box.