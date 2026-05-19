It’s odd that the Independent failed to report that Mitchell Grant Grote was arrested in 2023 for critically stabbing in the neck another man, even though it covered that 2023 incident. What were the circumstances behind Grote returning to the streets? Was it humane to return him to his suffering? How many times can one attempt to kill another before being incarcerated?

There’s a bigger story here.

Editor’s Note: We followed up the first story about the incident with a second that had more detail on Grote’s past.