Housing. That’s it for Steyer? And not a bunch of info on the topic in general.

I’m sorry, but I don’t buy it. A man that determined to be president via California governor (they all are!) needs to be more than a single-issue guy, in spite of your own narrow viewpoint.

I’m not saying he’s not qualified, but a single issue candidate ain’t gonna cut it in a state as huge and complex as California.

Scrape up some more viewpoints from the man.

Editor’s Note: Our first set of endorsements were compressed for space; a longer endorsement for Steyer appears here.

