SBCC Theatre Group’s 81st season is here, and they have announced a four-show lineup full of classics and fan-favorites. The season will begin with Anything Goes, running from July 8-25 in the Garvin Theatre. The 1930s musical follows a sailing adventure where a lovesick stowaway faces many challenges in the pursuit of passion, while the ensemble helps the romantic cause. The show will feature classic Cole Porter songs such as “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and “You’re The Top.” The music and lyrics are by Porter, while the original book is by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, and the new book is by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman.

In the fall, the seasonable play Clue will be performed from October 7-24 in the Garvin Theatre based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture and Hasbro board game CLUE. On a dark and stormy night, a group of strangers, chock-full of secrets, are invited to a dinner party. When the host is found dead, this whodunit, action-filled plot unfolds as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard attempt to reveal the murderer before they are found by him. Despite the suspense, Clue is a madcap comedy guaranteed to make you laugh. The screenplay is by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, and additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

The new year brings performances of Enchanted April from March 3-20, 2027, in the Garvin Theatre. In this uplifting romantic comedy, two English housewives suddenly decide to escape their dissatisfaction with their lives and rent a villa in Italy along with two other distinctive English women. Eventually, the men who love them join the dwelling and the plot unfolds on a path of self-discovery underneath the Mediterranean sun. The play is by Matthew Barber, from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim.

‘Anything Goes’ | Photo: Courtesy

‘Clue’ | Photo: Courtesy

‘Enchanted April’ | Photo: Courtesy

‘Mrs. Christie’ | Photo: Courtesy

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ | Photo: Courtesy

Later in the spring, Mrs. Christie will be performed from April 14-May 1, 2027, in the Jurkowitz Theatre, written by the playwright Heidi Armbruster. In this Agatha Christie tale, the story circles around the real-life 1926 event when Christie vanished and reappeared 11 days later. The mystery of this reappearance became a tabloid sensation that remained unsolved even in the present day nearly a century later. The play follows Lucy, a Christie fanatic, who visits the late author’s residence and finds Christie’s unpublished diary. Lucy embarks on a journey of both mystery solving and self-fulfillment.

The SBCC Theatre Group offers season tickets to all four plays from $96 to $124 depending on the day of the week. In addition, season ticket holders receive a 10 percent discount for single ticket prices and get the first opportunity for the student showcase It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play adapted by Joe Landry on November 11-21 in the Jurkowitz Theatre. This holiday classic will be performed in the fashion of a 1940’s radio broadcast and follow a heartfelt storyline centered around a Christmas miracle.

Season tickets can only be purchased by phone, (805)965-5935, or by mail. Single tickets for all shows can also be purchased online at theatregroupsbcc.com.