Thank you, Bob McMillen, for bringing us back down to Earth in your good letter of Wednesday, June 24. If people believe there is any future for our specie beyond our planet’s atmosphere, they are living in a science fiction fantasy world.

In Elon Musk’s filing with the SEC, which he described as a truth-seeking artificial intelligence project, he plans to build a base on the moon and cities on other planets, all to advance scientific discovery. Truth is: There is no scientifically plausible way for biological humans to colonize Mars, let alone live on the Moon or anywhere else in our galaxy.

Outer space is inhospitable to flesh and blood creatures like us. Radiation levels (100 times stronger than on earth) during travel would kill us. Gravity and oxygen levels are either non-existent, or insufficient to sustain life on other planets. The dirt is poisonous.

When I think of the millions of dollars gullible investors are wasting on this fiction, money that could have been used to aid starving children, curb climate change, and maintain our ecosystems, I am heart broken.

Like Mr. McMillen, I support scientific methods for investigation, but discoveries that are counter-productive not only to human life but to all life on our beloved Earth, must be rejected.