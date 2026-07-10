I was amused by the Angry Poodle’s recent light bulb moment about converting the city-owned golf course into housing. Nick Welsh rode past there but didn’t see the underutilized 38-acre parcel next door, Earl Warren Showgrounds, owned by the State of California? As the state is on the city’s back about providing more housing, maybe that parcel should be in play.

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