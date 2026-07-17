Taylor Farms Shredded Lettuce Served at Some Taco Bells Linked to Parasite Causing Explosive Diarrhea 

As of Friday, federal health officials have linked a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants.

With most cases concentrated on the Midwest and East, California isn’t among the states experiencing an increase in cases, the California Department of Public Health said Tuesday. However, Californians are urged to exercise caution by thoroughly washing produce and follow food safety guidelines.

In Santa Barbara County, Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the county is not taking any additional measures related to cyclosporiasis beyond routine disease surveillance.

“We will continue to monitor guidance from CDPH and closely track the situation. If conditions change or there is information relevant to Santa Barbara County residents, we will provide updates to the public as appropriate,” Ansorg said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 1,644 people in five states have been infected and 94 people have been hospitalized after eating at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Since May 1, the CDC has reported 1,645 confirmed cases and 141 hospitalizations across 34 states, which puts 2026 on pace to become the year with the most reported cyclosporiasis cases on record. The CDC is also investigating more than 5,100 additional illnesses that may have been caused by the parasite.

Taylor Farms, a California-based producer of leafy greens and a supplier to Taco Bell, said Friday it is voluntarily removing products linked to the outbreak. The company grows produce in more than a dozen states and Mexico, which has become the focus of an FDA investigation.

“The FDA’s recent traceback investigation has identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico used by the Taco Bell locations where sick people ate,” the CDC said.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. Spread via the fecal-oral route, it’s not usually something you catch from someone else but more about what ends up on your plate.

The problem starts when food or water becomes contaminated with traces of human feces during growing, harvesting, or washing, allowing the parasite to make its way into the food supply. But because the parasite requires one to two weeks to mature before it becomes infectious, it’s not typically contagious.

Without treatment, symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms can include explosive watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, nausea, bloating, fatigue, loss of appetite, and weight loss — basically, a stomach bug that just won’t quit.

The only way to confirm a cyclosporiasis case is through a stool sample. If treatment is needed, antibiotics can be prescribed, but for most people, the best advice is to stay hydrated and just ride it out.