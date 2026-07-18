“The Horses That Built Santa Barbara Deserve A Voice In Fiesta Planning” has the right idea, but was clearly written by someone who has never taken a horse in the parade. Preparing an equestrian entry for the Fiesta Parade is a huge job, way more than just showing up and riding.

However, just getting horse people input is weak. People receiving said input have to want to do something about it. The City Council is the boss of Fiesta decisions. Old Spanish Days (OSD) is not on board with some of the recent changes, but they are powerless to retain the charm and integrity of the Fiesta without City Council approval.