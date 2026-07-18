It was great to read and hear that the Fairview Garden farm is doing well and thriving after 35 plus years. Because of the hard work of many people this community farm holds a special place in the heart of the local community. We should be proud that this jewel of a property has not been swallowed up by houses and remains open space for agriculture and wildlife.

What is often overlooked is none of this would be had it not been for the vision of my wonderful parents Roger and Cornilia Chapman. They purchased the property many years before as a run down parcel and turned it into an organic farm. They understood the importance of open space and donated the entire property to the community to help retain it in Goleta’s well known history of agriculture.

The house has a special place in my heart. I lived in it and my daughter who was born at Goleta Valley hospital spent her first night there.

True history has a way of fading with time, but the fact remains all of the joy and pride in this property would not be possible without the vision and generosity of my parents Roger and Cornie Chapman. Please keep in mind that many things exist because of sometimes forgotten generosity of good people that came before.