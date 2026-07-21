Though not a Goleta resident, some of my dear friends’ life investments and future are endangered by the prospect of what is potentially planned for Fairview Farms. If the “deciders” truly care, as they claim to, about environment sustainability, they would oppose the imminent noise pollution about to be inflicted upon the spaces in which residents have placed their resources and trust in a secure living situation.

While many reasonable ideas are being proposed to maintain a farming culture on this precious “good land” with a “fair view,” — outdoor events involving music, large gatherings, and amplification of any kind is a homeowner’s nightmare. This aspect of the plan was noticeably understated in Tyler Hayden’s article alongside the reality that the farm is not an isolated parcel but adjacent to residences of community members wanting nothing more than what every human wants; peaceful, sanctuary for rest and relaxation that is the very definition of home. The idea of opening the airspace this way violates that very right and should be unequivocally unacceptable.