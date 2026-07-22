Protesters Gather Outside Santa Barbara’s Camp Canine to Demand ‘Justice for Bruce’

On the morning of July 22, approximately 50 people gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Camp Canine on East Montecito Street to demand “justice for Bruce,” the one-year-old English bulldog that was entrusted with the center for dog day care and drowned in a pool on site last Thursday.

The death has prompted a police investigation, a temporary suspension of the facility’s daycare services, and community outcry, grabbing national headlines.

Wednesday’s protest against Camp Canine was organized by Julia Di Sieno with Animal Rescue Team Inc. based in Santa Ynez. Attendees included Bruce’s owner, Ashley Merz; children holding stuffed dogs in Bruce’s honor; local dog trainers and animal advocates; and other concerned community members.

Merz arrived early, dressed in black and visibly distraught as she was embraced by family members and supporters. Her mother, Alison Genet, addressed members of the media on her behalf with a prepared statement.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind words and for caring about our Bruce and the care of all dogs in general,” Genet read. “Support is keeping eyeballs on the situation and is helping make sure this doesn’t just go away. Bruce’s story is worldwide, and that speaks volumes. People care about their pets, and they aren’t just property.

Wednesday’s Camp Canine protest | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Protesters marched from Camp Canine to Trader Joe’s and back on Wednesday. | Credit Ingrid Bostrom

Protesters marched from Camp Canine to Trader Joe’s and back on Wednesday. | Credit Ingrid Bostrom

“I hope that Bruce and his family gets justice and that this place closes down forever because what if it happens to another animal?” said protester Stella on Wednesday. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Natalia Baker of Dog Gym | Credit Ingrid Bostrom

Mads Cantu of Dog Gym | Credit Ingrid Bostrom

Wednesday’s protest of Camp Canine | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Around 50 protesters gathered outside Camp Canine on Wednesday, July 22. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Attendees of Wednesday’s protest included children holding stuffed dogs in Bruce’s honor. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Bruce’s owner, Ashley Merz, was visibly distraught as she was embraced by family members and supporters. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Around 50 protesters gathered outside Camp Canine on Wednesday, July 22. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Wednesday’s protest outside Camp Canine | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Dressed in black, Merz (right) was visibly distraught at Wednesday’s protest. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Bruce’s owner, Ashley Merz (center), was was visibly distraught at Wednesday’s protest in front of Camp Canine. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Julia Di Sieno, organizer of the protest

Wednesday’s protest at Camp Canine | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carrying a “Justice for Bruce” sign, Merz was embraced by family members and supporters. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

A photo of Bruce, the one-year-old English bulldog found drowned in a pool at Camp Canine last Thursday | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Bruce’s owner, Ashley Merz (center), was visibly distraught as she was embraced by family members and supporters at Wednesday’s protest. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Daycare services have been temporarily suspended at Camp Canine following Bruce’s death. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Wednesday’s “Justice for Bruce” protest at Camp Canine | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Wednesday’s “Justice for Bruce” protest at Camp Canine | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Bruce’s owner, Ashley Merz, was embraced by family members and supporters at Wednesday’s protest. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

A Camp Canine van parked outside the dog daycare facility | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“We haven’t heard from Camp Canine since we were informed of Bruce’s death. There has been no offer of help or private apology. They also haven’t given any answers or explanation of events. No answers that day and we still don’t have any answers. The only answers we have are from police. What we do know is that we were not informed when they found Bruce. What time they found Bruce, we do not know. We do know that they didn’t call when they found him. They waited for Chris [Ashley’s husband] to show up to tell him of his passing.”

Following Bruce’s death, Camp Canine General Manager Jayne Sigman issued a statement on social media, apologizing to the Merz family and admitting the facility had failed them. Sigman has since retained an attorney and declined requests for further comment.

Among those attending the protest were Natalia Baker and Mads Cantu, owners of Dog Gym, who said they came to honor Bruce and advocate for higher standards of pet care. They passed out handouts with “5 essential questions to ask before entrusting your dog to any facility or care provider.”

What is your human-to-dog ratio, and how are dogs grouped? What potential hazards exist on site, and how are they secured? Are you a fully licensed and insured business? How long are dogs left unattended, and is there overnight staff? What are your exact emergency and owner-notification policies?

Addressing the crowd, Baker called for systemic change rather than viewing Bruce’s death as an isolated incident.

“Unacceptable,” Baker said. “This has to change. And this is a political issue, it’s not a personal issue. Dogs are not property. We’re their guardians, we’re their voice. This is part of being their voice. Bruce is one of many.”