Protesters Gather Outside Santa Barbara’s Camp Canine to Demand ‘Justice for Bruce’

On the morning of July 22, approximately 50 people gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Camp Canine on East Montecito Street to demand “justice for Bruce,” the one-year-old English bulldog that was entrusted with the center for dog day care and drowned in a pool on site last Thursday.
The death has prompted a police investigation, a temporary suspension of the facility’s daycare services, and community outcry, grabbing national headlines.
Wednesday’s protest against Camp Canine was organized by Julia Di Sieno with Animal Rescue Team Inc. based in Santa Ynez. Attendees included Bruce’s owner, Ashley Merz; children holding stuffed dogs in Bruce’s honor; local dog trainers and animal advocates; and other concerned community members.
Merz arrived early, dressed in black and visibly distraught as she was embraced by family members and supporters. Her mother, Alison Genet, addressed members of the media on her behalf with a prepared statement.
“Thank you to everyone for the kind words and for caring about our Bruce and the care of all dogs in general,” Genet read. “Support is keeping eyeballs on the situation and is helping make sure this doesn’t just go away. Bruce’s story is worldwide, and that speaks volumes. People care about their pets, and they aren’t just property.
“We haven’t heard from Camp Canine since we were informed of Bruce’s death. There has been no offer of help or private apology. They also haven’t given any answers or explanation of events. No answers that day and we still don’t have any answers. The only answers we have are from police. What we do know is that we were not informed when they found Bruce. What time they found Bruce, we do not know. We do know that they didn’t call when they found him. They waited for Chris [Ashley’s husband] to show up to tell him of his passing.”
Following Bruce’s death, Camp Canine General Manager Jayne Sigman issued a statement on social media, apologizing to the Merz family and admitting the facility had failed them. Sigman has since retained an attorney and declined requests for further comment.
Among those attending the protest were Natalia Baker and Mads Cantu, owners of Dog Gym, who said they came to honor Bruce and advocate for higher standards of pet care. They passed out handouts with “5 essential questions to ask before entrusting your dog to any facility or care provider.”
- What is your human-to-dog ratio, and how are dogs grouped?
- What potential hazards exist on site, and how are they secured?
- Are you a fully licensed and insured business?
- How long are dogs left unattended, and is there overnight staff?
- What are your exact emergency and owner-notification policies?
Addressing the crowd, Baker called for systemic change rather than viewing Bruce’s death as an isolated incident.
“Unacceptable,” Baker said. “This has to change. And this is a political issue, it’s not a personal issue. Dogs are not property. We’re their guardians, we’re their voice. This is part of being their voice. Bruce is one of many.”