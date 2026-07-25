I agree with Nick Welsh’s editorials 99.99 percent of the time, but the 0.01 percent is egregiously wrong. Acting like тЯцмр is the wrong plan of action. As our population increases we need more recreation not less.

Muni is a huge community asset. You may not like golf, but that is your choice. Thousands of Santa Barbarans do. Try getting a tee time the day you want to play. Not likely. Most tee times are available two weeks ahead of time, and there is no guarantee of availability. The course is always full of golfers recreating.

As you said yourself, let’s eliminate the tennis courts, because not everybody likes tennis and so on. You made your own point. This is the first time you have pissed me off enough to write. Let’s hope it’s the last.