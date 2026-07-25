The most recent Angry Poodle rant begins with “the dumbest idea you ever heard” and then examines the idea of hacking up S.B. Muni. That’s exactly how open-minded one should be about all unconventional ideas. But sadly the exploration makes many dumb assertions. Dumb because they are not new ideas to explore; they are assumptions masquerading as truths.

For instance, Santa Barbara housing prices have not been granted “blanket immunity” from supply and demand. They demonstrate it wonderfully: If construction is limited in a desirable area and demand remains high, prices, and thus rents, will rise.

But hijacking a valuable public asset for “free land” is like licking the icing and believing you ate the cake. Construction, infrastructure, and so much that follows is not free. How does “capital-‘A’” affordable housing benefit our currently unhoused population?

Muni is self supporting. Its 2025 budget shows $4.4 million in revenue and $3.4 million in operating expenses, thus generating a cool million over costs for this beloved course and green space. Replacing it with blacktop, dense housing, and cars is no quality of life solution for anyone.

Exploring unconventional ideas is critical, but without clear goals, it’s just a Hail Mary with little chance of success. Lose Muni and we will not get another baby. There are no Mulligans for bogeys.