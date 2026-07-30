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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (July 28, 2026) — Applications are now open for performers to take part in the sixth annual Masq(p)arade!, returning to downtown Santa Barbara on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Santa Barbara’s original and only roving performing arts showcase invites musicians, dancers, actors, circus artists, spoken word performers, and other entertainers to transform the Pianos on State painted pianos into stages for a lively evening of 15-minute performances. Selected performers will receive an honorarium for their performance.

All genres of performers and performance groups are encouraged to apply. Acts must incorporate piano as part of the performance and feature whimsical masks.

Presented in conjunction with Pianos on State, Santa Barbara’s annual public art project featuring artist-painted pianos displayed throughout downtown each fall, Masq(p)arade! invites audiences to stroll State Street, from one piano-based performance to the next. The free event offers locals and visitors an unforgettable blend of live performance, public art, and community celebration in the heart of downtown.

Now celebrating its sixth year, Masq(p)arade! has become a beloved Santa Barbara tradition. Past performers include Brasscals!, Opera Santa Barbara, Out of the Box Theatre Company, Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus, Piano in the Sky, and Zach Gill.

Applications are due August 28, 2026. Performance guidelines and the online application are available at http://www.masqparade.org