Come on. It’s just a bike. Relax.

Several weeks ago, I read an interesting article in the Independent about how Vespas required license, lights, insurance, helmets and were only available for those over 16 years old. E-bikes on the other hand, with essentially the same capabilities, required virtually nothing. They are classified under the bicycle code. It was a great article.

Got me thinking.

As I understand it, the only difference between an electric motorcycle and an e-bike is the pedals. Got pedals, then it’s an e-bike. And if it’s an e-bike, then give it to the kids and let ’em loose. The city streets are their new playground. Cool.

But what about us older kids?

So I did some more thinking.

I decided to make my own e-bike in the garage. No more hassles with insurance and license. People look at me weird, but parking is easy! And the sidewalks bring a whole new level of fun.

But what about the wife and dogs? Leaving them at home is no fun.

Yup, more thinking.

So I built an e-bike for the whole family.

Seats seven! And your grandkids can drive it.

It’s the future and I’m onboard.