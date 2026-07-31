Several weeks ago, I read an interesting article in the Independent about how Vespas required license, lights, insurance, helmets and were only available for those over 16 years old. E-bikes on the other hand, with essentially the same capabilities, required virtually nothing. They are classified under the bicycle code. It was a great article.
Got me thinking.
As I understand it, the only difference between an electric motorcycle and an e-bike is the pedals. Got pedals, then it’s an e-bike. And if it’s an e-bike, then give it to the kids and let ’em loose. The city streets are their new playground. Cool.
But what about us older kids?
So I did some more thinking.
I decided to make my own e-bike in the garage. No more hassles with insurance and license. People look at me weird, but parking is easy! And the sidewalks bring a whole new level of fun.
But what about the wife and dogs? Leaving them at home is no fun.
Yup, more thinking.
So I built an e-bike for the whole family.
Seats seven! And your grandkids can drive it.
It’s the future and I’m onboard.
You must be logged in to post a comment.