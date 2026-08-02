There are plans afoot to build a Costco gas station smack in the middle of Goleta on Santa Barbara-owned property. It is a terrible idea.

Not only is the land subject to flooding and rising sea levels, but the far-reaching risks to Goleta groundwater and nearby creeks and streams are significant as every gas station is subject to spills and leaks.

Additionally, vapor and other air pollutants should draw the attention of the Santa Barbara air quality authorities.

This is only about the money.

Normally Costco is a good neighbor and one suspects if their well-regarded CEO had this project in front of him he’d nix it in a minute.

Santa Barbara and Goleta City Councils need to rein in the Airport Commission and collaborate on better uses for this property, not excluding truly affordable housing.