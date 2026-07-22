Stand-Alone Costco Gas Station Proposed Near Santa Barbara Airport

As gas prices continue to rise across Santa Barbara County, a proposed standalone Costco gas station near the Santa Barbara Airport could provide drivers with a lower-cost option.

Costco is exploring plans to build a members-only gas station on the airport-owned property at 140 Frederick Lopez Road, which is about 2.5 miles from Costco’s Goleta warehouse. Earlier this year, the airport commission approved a 12-month exclusive negotiating agreement that allows Costco to evaluate the site for a potential lease. The proposal would still require environmental review and additional public approvals before construction could start.

The project comes while Santa Barbara drivers are paying some of California’s highest gas prices. According to a survey of 56 local gas stations done by GasBuddy, the average price of regular gas has risen 16 cents over the past week to $5.67/gal, which is 7.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.30 more than drivers were paying a year ago.

Gas prices across the county are still highly variable, ranging from $5.25/gal at the least expensive gas station to $6.79 at the most expensive. Ventura, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield all reported lower average prices than Santa Barbara.

Costco fuel stations are known for offering prices below those of many competing retailers, making them a popular destination for members. The company has recently begun expanding its network of standalone fueling stations, including a few locations in Southern California. One of these is located in Oxnard on Ventura Boulevard, and is often significantly cheaper than other stations in the area.

The proposal has also raised questions about traffic and land use near the airport. Goleta officials have expressed concerns about the potential impacts of the gas station alongside other planned developments in the area, while supporters point to the potential for increased competition and lower fuel prices for consumers.