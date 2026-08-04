This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

KEYT reporters, directors, videographers, and other unionized news team members will strike, starting at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday and ending at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, in response to the station’s parent company, News-Press & Gazette’s alleged unfair labor practices. The strike coincides with the first day of Santa Barbara’s annual Fiesta.

KEYT voted to unionize in November, 2024 in a 17-13 vote. Newly unionized employees joined IATSE Local 600, the International Cinematographer’s Guild, which represents 13 other broadcast news stations across the United States. At the time, a major issue was employee pay, with experienced and award-winning employees making a little above minimum wage.

Just ahead of the vote, IATSE Local 600 filed a case with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that News-Press & Gazette made coercive statements interrogating employees over joining the union. This case is still open. The union has since filed three other cases, each alleging News-Press & Gazette has refused to bargain in good faith. In two of the cases, the union claims News-Press & Gazette refused to give union representatives information it is legally required to provide and has not upheld its contract.

Union Representative Raquel Ruiz said in an August 4 press release that, despite good-faith efforts to negotiate, the union and station management has made no meaningful progress at the bargaining table.

“Instead, [KEYT union members] have faced delays, refusals to provide essential information, and conduct that undermined meaningful bargaining. After exhausting every reasonable avenue to reach an agreement, our members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike,” she said in the press release.

In a statement to the Independent, a spokesperson News-Press & Gazette said that employees had notified News-Press & Gazette of the strike and, in line with company policy, it would not comment on it.

Striking employees will be outside of KEYT’s station from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on August 5. They will then move to demonstrate from 2:30 to 8 p.m. at Santa Barbara’s Mission, where Fiesta kicks off with La Fiesta Pequeña, the popular opening-night ceremony traditionally live-streamed by KEYT.

Non-union employees, including KEYT’s weather team and its morning news anchors, will not strike.