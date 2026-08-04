Pedro Rivera, assistant manager of Carpinteria restaurant Teddy’s by the Sea, died unexpectedly in an accident on Monday afternoon, according to a social media post and GoFundMe page. There is no official cause of death released at this time. Rivera leaves behind his 92-year-old mother, a brother, sons, and his granddaughter, Isabella.

There has been an outpouring of condolences on a post made by Teddy’s by the Sea official social media pages remembering Rivera as a wonderful coworker, dear friend, and proud grandfather.

“Pedro was more than our assistant manager — he was family,” said Sarah Dandona, co-owner of Teddy’s by the Sea, through a GoFundMe page for Rivera’s family. “From the day Teddy’s by the Sea opened, he poured his heart into this restaurant, our team, and every guest who walked through our doors. His kindness, loyalty, and unwavering dedication will never be forgotten.”

Dandona’s husband and co-owner Juan Rodriguez had more than 40 years of friendship with Rivera, which helped to “shape the spirit” of the restaurant. Friends and customers describe Rivera as “a warm and genuine man” who “always greeted you with a big smile.”

Those who wish to donate to help with funeral and family expenses can do so through the GoFundMe page created by Dandona.