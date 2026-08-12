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GOLETA, CA, August 11, 2026 – If you are driving around Goleta and notice recently installed cameras at various intersections, they will be used for vehicle detection as part of the Citywide Traffic Signal Upgrade Project. The upgraded cameras are not currently online, but once in operation, they will detect when vehicles are present and allow the traffic signal to respond to traffic demand. The cameras are not license plate readers or traffic enforcement cameras. They do not record or store video, identify vehicles or individuals, issue citations, or transmit information to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the Citywide Traffic Signal Upgrade project started on June 15, 2026, more than 30 intersections throughout the City have been upgraded with pedestrian push buttons, cameras, retroreflective backplates, and other traffic signal components.

As a reminder, during construction some traffic signals will operate in recall or default timing mode. This means the signals may run on preset timing rather than responding to current traffic demand, which may result in additional delays. Motorists should plan for additional travel time when traveling through affected intersections.

Traffic signals will be returned to their normal operating configuration as work is completed. The project is expected to be completed by early September 2026. Thanks in advance for your patience. If you have any questions, please contact Administration-PW@cityofgoleta.gov.