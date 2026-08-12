Think You Don’t Have Time for the PTA? Think Again.

Why I Joined, and Why You Should Consider It Too

By Brandi Rivera | August 13, 2026

Science Night | Credit: Brandi Rivera

This fall, my twins will be entering TK (Transitional Kindergarten), and for the next four years, all three of my kids will be at the same school with the same drop-off time. Pick-up times will be different, but that is a topic for another day….

This transition of our babies to elementary school is both exciting and also a bit anxiety-inducing. We have been extremely lucky that my older child made fast friends with kids from awesome families. Plus, my husband and I have our own friend groups, so the thought of the twins now starting to meet their own pals has my mom radar on high alert. I mean, can’t they just be each other’s besties forever?

If all goes well, our family will be at the same elementary school for 11 years. That is a long time to not only meet people but to really get to know each other. That was the reason I joined the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) board. Hear me out!

My eldest spends so much time at school that it felt like if I was willing to volunteer my time to other important organizations, I should be able to join fellow parents to support school staff and activities. When I started floating this idea around, I was overwhelmed with people who told me not to do it. I mean, yes, it would add more time commitment to my already chaotic schedule, but isn’t it a cause worth supporting?

Credit: Brandi Rivera

Turns out many people still have very outdated thoughts about PTAs, that it is mainly for stay-at-home moms who have an absurd amount of extra time on their hands. But look around. Times have changed — there are more women in the workforce than ever before, there are such things as stay-at-home dads, and, even more importantly, there are ways for everyone to participate in the PTA. (You do not need to jump straight onto the board.)

Credit: Brandi Rivera

I have come to learn that the general structure of PTAs supported at the national and state levels have a lot of similarities across schools. Governance is similar, and so are the fundraising mechanisms. The difference in how a school community feels is really the work of program, outreach, and communications roles, and those positions can be split among many different people.

There are some school events my kid is excited about, and others he’s cool with skipping, but the most important thing is that spaces are being created on campus that make him feel welcome and a part of a bigger community.

As we enter the new school year, I know that my participation in the PTA is going to expand my opportunities to attend events that maybe the twins are interested in that maybe my older hasn’t experienced. There is a “glow dance” event in my future, and I am looking forward to meeting the new families.

My elevator pitch for the PTA is ready for them: Come learn about what is happening on campus, help create a school environment that will benefit your child, have the opportunity to influence programming, and hear directly from the principal and teachers. We all bring different professional and life experiences to the table, and that is what a village needs.